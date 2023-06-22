Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, have been at odds for years. But one former royal staffer still believes the brothers spoke on William's 41st birthday.

Prince Harry and Prince William have not been on good terms for years, and the brothers’ feud has been made almost too public. Tension was initially spotted between the brothers shortly after Harry began dating Meghan Markle, and by the time Harry and Meghan disconnected themselves from the family in 2020, Harry had started opening up about what truly happened.

William wasn’t crazy about Harry’s new love, and Harry marrying Meghan after knowing her for just about two years was a stark contrast to William’s relationship with Kate Middleton, which took nearly a decade.

It was the spark that started a fiery separation between the two, and they haven’t spoken more than a few words to each other in some years. However, it’s believed that William was still planning to celebrate his little brother’s birthday, despite the tension.

One royal expert says Prince Harry almost certainly spoke with William on his birthday

The future king, who is now first in line for the throne following his father, turned 41 on June 21. Although there has been nothing but tension between William and Harry in seemingly five years, one royal expert still firmly believes that Harry and William spoke on William’s big day.

Former royal staffer Grant Harrold spent seven years working for the royal family, and he seems to think Harry put the brothers’ differences aside to wish William a happy birthday. “I think that hand on heart I still believe that Harry will still reach out to William for his birthday,” Harrold said, speaking to Slingo (via Express). “I think he will reach out to him, definitely, I think they will still reach out to each other on their birthdays.”

“Will there be a card? I think there will still be a card,” Harrold continued. “Will there be a gift? I don’t know, it’s difficult to say … It’s an interesting one, isn’t it? I’d like to think for example, when it’s Kate’s birthday that Harry and Meghan send flowers and vice versa. I’d like to think that kind of thing happens, but who knows?”

Prince Harry and Prince William could be working on things behind the scenes

The royal family is notoriously private about pretty much anything that goes on behind closed palace doors. Harry, however, greatly opened up about his life within the family in the form of interviews, a book, and a Netflix documentary. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t some sort of relationship there that the public doesn’t know about. Harrold said it’s possible the two could be “working things out” and the people just aren’t in the know.

“Look at how they said there was a secret meeting during the Coronation when Harry was over… Harry and William supposedly saw each other so you never know,” Harrold said. “For all we know they could be talking and they could be sorting things out. So I’d like to think that they remember each other’s birthdays.”

It remains unclear if Prince Harry and Prince William will have any sort of major reunion or ever fully work out their differences.