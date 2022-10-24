Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Drama With King Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Tensions can often fly high between family members, and it seems that the royal family is no exception. Things between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, certainly seem to be strained ever since the Archewell co-founder and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior members of the royal family. And it seems that decisions surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral proceedings showcased a bit of that tension in a public way.

Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has been strained for years

In March of 2020, Prince Harry resigned from his duties as a senior royal. Though the father-of-two admitted that he never wanted to make that difficult decision, he did it to protect the well-being of his wife and their children. Having lost his mother, in part, to the media frenzy that hounded her, he didn’t want Meghan to suffer the same fate. Unfortunately, however, Prince Harry’s decision caused his relationship with his father to break down.

While speaking with Oprah Winfrey in March of 2021, Prince Harry revealed that King Charles stopped taking his phone calls shortly after he stepped down as a senior royal. In the television special entitled Oprah with Meghan and Harry, Prince Harry also shared that he’d been cut off financially from his family. And it seems that Prince Harry’s relationship with his father hasn’t improved since then. Back in August, Meghan told The Cut that: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.'”

King Charles would not permit his youngest son to wear his military service uniform to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

It seems that even the death of Queen Elizabeth II didn’t help alleviate tensions between King Charles and his youngest son. This became evident after the drama about military service uniforms. Aside from the king’s younger brother, Andrew, (who has been stripped of his royal titles due to behavior), Prince Harry was the only man in the immediate succession line who was not permitted to wear a service uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

When the news about the uniform drama found its way to the media, King Charles seemed to make a concession. He permitted his youngest son to wear his military service uniform to a vigil in his mother’s honor. However, the king reportedly had the late queen’s “EIIR’ royal cypher removed from his youngest son’s jacket. According to The Cut, Prince Harry was left “heartbroken” by his father’s decision which many viewed as a public “snub.”

Did Prince Harry address the uniform drama that his father caused?

But while Prince Harry may have been devastated by King Charles’ decision, he seemed to put on a brave face despite his father’s brush off. In a statement given by his spokesperson, Prince Harry shared that he wanted to keep the attention on his late grandmother.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the statement read. It seems as if Prince Harry has chosen to take the high road for the time being. Only time will tell if he and King Charles are able to repair their relationship.