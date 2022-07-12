Prince Harry Is Reportedly Publishing a Tell-All Memoir, but Expert Says There’s One Royal ‘He Doesn’t Touch’

Prince Harry is writing a tell-all memoir, but an expert believes there is one member of the royal family he won’t “touch” in his book. The expert said Harry wouldn’t write a negative word about Queen Elizabeth. The Duke of Sussex showed his soft spot for his grandmother by returning to the UK for the first time in years to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Here’s what we know about Prince Harry’s memoir and what the expert said.

Prince Harry is writing a tell-all memoir that could ‘shake the monarchy to the core’

The Duke of Sussex is working on a tell-all memoir that was reportedly scheduled to come out later this year, but may be pushed back to 2023.

Prince Harry opened up about why he wanted to write the book. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become,” he said (per Marie Claire). “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

One of Harry’s friends told the Mirror that the royal family should be worried about the tell-all tome. “If they think that he’s gone soft, then they are mistaken,” said the friend. “Just wait for the book to come out, because that will shake the monarchy to the core.”

One royal expert believes Prince Harry won’t ‘touch’ Queen Elizabeth in his tell-all memoir

Perhaps the monarchy should be concerned about Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all book, but an expert thinks there is one member of the royal family who will escape any criticism from the Duke of Sussex.

On July 12, royal expert Rob Shuter told Good Day New York that Harry wouldn’t “touch” his grandmother in the memoir. “He’s got a big tell-all book,” Shuter said. “My sources tell me it is coming out at the end of this year … and everybody, apart from the queen, should be worried he’s going to tell everything. The one person he doesn’t touch, though, is Queen Elizabeth.”

Shuter went on to say that the deal is worth $15 million and that Harry “needs the money” because “he doesn’t have a job.” He also added that the Duke of Sussex is “going to regret this.”

The Duke of Sussex had a falling out with his family but still attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry’s memoir could reveal a lot about the royal family, especially considering his falling out with the monarchy. Harry told Oprah that while the “UK is [his] home,” he had to move away due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from the royal family” (per Marie Claire). There have been rumors that his relationship with Meghan Markle created tension with his older brother, Prince William.

But Harry and Meghan, along with their two children Archie and Lilibet, recently returned to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. It was the couple’s first public appearance in Harry’s homeland since 2019.

The gesture demonstrates a soft spot for the Queen, so royal expert Rob Shuter could be correct in his belief that Harry won’t criticize his grandmother in the upcoming memoir.

