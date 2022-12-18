Prince Harry ‘Retains Hope’ That He Can Fix Things With His Family: ‘He Loves His Father and Brother’

According to one royal source, Prince Harry wants to make amends with his family if they can reach an understanding. However, some experts predicted Prince William would hesitate to trust his little brother again after Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.

Harry made several allegations about his family’s complicity in a dangerous press campaign against Meghan Markle. But one insider said he loves his father and brother and reportedly “retains hope for a reconciliation.”

Prince William, King Charles, and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry alleged the royal family lied to protect Prince William

Harry focused on his older brother and their relationship in the last episodes of the Netflix documentary series. For instance, he detailed the day a story came out alleging “William had bullied [Harry and Meghan] out.”

“… Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother’s name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family,” he explained (per Newsweek).

He noted, “No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that.”

Harry said he called Meghan with the news and recalled that “she burst into floods of tears.”

“Because within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother,” he alleged. “And yet, for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Harry also said he lamented the loss of his relationship with William most. He shared, “The saddest part of it was the wedge created between myself and my brother so that he’s now on the institution’s side.”

Notably, he claimed he understood William’s position to some extent. “It’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution,” he noted.

Prince Harry reportedly ‘retains hope for reconciliation’ with his family

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and King Charles III | Phil Harris/WPA Pool/Getty Images

An alleged friend of Diana spoke to the Mirror and claimed that “Harry is delighted” with the Harry & Meghan docuseries. However, they also said, “Harry and Meghan hope family members and courtiers will watch or, more importantly, listen to their comments.”

“They hope it may prompt a greater understanding from [the royal family] of how Harry and Meghan feel about their experiences …,” they added.

According to that source, Harry doesn’t want to damage his relationship with his family further. “Harry retains hope for a reconciliation,” they said. “He loves his father and brother, no matter what people think.”

Prince William reportedly feels ‘nervous’ about talking to Prince Harry, feels a ‘great sense of mistrust’

A source told Vanity Fair that a reconciliation between the brothers seems improbable (via Glamour). They said, “There’s a great sense of mistrust” from William toward Harry.

“It’s why William won’t speak to Harry because he is nervous that anything he says might end up in a book or a TV series,” that insider said.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl agreed that reconnection is unlikely because of Harry’s statements about William.

“… I think that given the allegations that Harry has made in the latest three episodes of this docuseries are so personal towards his brother, I think it really does set back any chance of [healing] a rift for the foreseeable future,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

“Even if William hasn’t watched this docuseries, and it’s my understanding that he hasn’t, he will be very aware of the headlines,” the royal expert added. “He will be very aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation. And I think it also goes a long way in explaining why the brothers are not on talking terms.”