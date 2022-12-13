Prince Harry Is ‘Sensitive’ About Discussing Ex-Girlfriends With Meghan Markle in Netflix Documentary, Says Body Language Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their relationship in a new Netflix documentary, and the Duchess of Sussex revealed her husband had an “extensive list” of what he was looking for in his ex-girlfriends before they dated. Here’s what a body language expert said after analyzing the scene.

Meghan Markle said Prince Harry had an ‘extensive list’ of girlfriend qualities in their Netflix documentary

On Dec. 7, Netflix released a documentary starring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, the royal couple shared their love story, including their early days of dating.

In one scene, the Duchess of Sussex lightly teased her husband for having a list of what he wanted in a potential partner. “He had a list, apparently, of what he was looking for…”

“Let’s not go there,” Harry quickly interjected, as Meghan emphasized, “An extensive list.”

“I’m not sharing the list,” Harry said. “Good – nice try.” Laughing and gesturing to his wife, he added, “This is the list.”

“Good answer,” Meghan smiled.

A body language expert said Prince Harry is ‘sensitive’ about discussing ex-girlfriends with Meghan Markle

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language analyst and former Derbyshire police officer Darren Stanton shared what he observed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the girlfriend qualities list scene.

“In one of the clips, Meghan and Harry are seen joking about his list of qualities in a girlfriend. The couple appeared very mischievous in the scene,” Stanton said. “It’s clear that they have a great sense of humor around each other and both of them are willing to demonstrate that in front of the cameras. Meghan was quite playful when Harry was speaking about him seeing her with a dog filter on social media as the pair laughed.”

The body language expert said that Harry was “sensitive” about discussing ex-girlfriends with Meghan. “Although, Harry did seem very sensitive when it came to speaking about past girlfriends or relationships, he clearly wants to keep that very much in the past and focus on the present,” he said. “However, he brushed off the conversation in good spirits, doing so in a joking and mischievous way.”

The Duke of Sussex said his wife is similar to Princess Diana in the Netflix documentary

In the first episode of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry compared Meghan Markle to his mother, Princess Diana. He was 12 years old when the Princess of Wales died in a car crash in 1997.

“So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum,” he said (via Today). “She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her.” It sounds like these may have been some of the qualities on Prince Harry’s list of what he was looking for in his ex-girlfriends.

The Duke of Sussex added that his decision to marry Meghan was “from the heart.” “My mom made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart, and I am my mother’s son,” Harry said.