Despite his recent visit with King Charles, not much has changed with how some other royals feel about Prince Harry and that sends a "clear message," according to royal author.

Following a procedure for an enlarged prostate in January, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer” in a statement that read:

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

After that announcement was made, it was reported that Prince Harry “rushed” back to England to see his estranged father. They had a brief meeting and according to a royal biographer, the Duke of Sussex received a “clear message” that all is not forgiven.

Prince Harry’s visit with King Charles only lasted 12 minutes

Prince Harry’s solo trip to the U.K. was not a lenghty one as he left just 25 hours after arriving and headed back to America. While many royal watchers praised the duke for traveling to see his father right away, his appearance just two days later at the NFL Honors award cermony in Las Vegas had others questioning his motives and if it was all a PR stunt.

We’ll never know the answer to that. But what we do know is the prince’s meeting with the king didn’t last long. And the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), were seen leaving their Clarence House residence shorty after Harry had left.

Some outlets reported that the meeting lasted 45 minutes while others reported it lasted 30. However, according to royal author Lady Colin Campbell, it only lasted 12 minutes.

She told GB News: “My understanding is actually the meeting lasted exactly 12 minutes, not 30 minutes or 45 minutes and Harry took it upon himself, without an invitation, to get on a plane, fly over and inform the king’s office that he was arriving. One could actually wonder who was the visit for? Was it for Harry? Was it for the king? Or was it for Netflix or was it a combination of all three?”

Biographer says Harry was sent ‘clear message’ that he is not forgiven

Whatever the true reason for the visit was, Harry quick turnaround meant he did not have time to meet with Prince William. And several reports indicated that Prince William had no desire to see his brother while he was in England.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson believes that sends a very “clear message” to the duke that William and his wife have not forgiven or forgotten what the Sussexes said in their public interviews, televison specials, and Harry’s memoir.

“It’s a clear message there: ‘You’re certainly not forgiven and you’ve certainly done a lot of damage. The fact that his brother didn’t even bother to acknowledge him — They were very close and he didn’t even bat an eyelid,” Jobson said per The Sun. “There was no way that that was going to happen. Whatever way you look at it — I can understand Harry is a caring son. I understand he probably just wanted to wish his dad the best but it’s a clear message there.”