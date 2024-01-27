Prince Harry Has a Shot at Someday Representing the Royal Family Again if He ‘Gradually’ Does This, According to a Biographer: ‘It’s a ‘Never Say Never’ Situation’

Prince Harry hasn't officially represented the royal family since 2020, but a biographer says there's a chance he could someday do the occasional official appearance.

Prince Harry carrying out official duties on behalf of the royal family again? As unrealistic as the idea may sound to some, it seems it’s not entirely out of the question. According to a royal biographer, despite Spare and leaving royal life behind in 2020, the Duke of Sussex could someday find himself doing just that.

‘Normalizing’ visits to the U.K. is a step toward representing the royal family again for Harry

Harry visited England only a handful of times in 2023. Among them was a surprise court appearance and his father, King Charles III’s coronation.

Royal author Robert Hardman believes that’s one thing that would have to change were Harry to someday find himself doing the occasional appearance for the royal family.

Speaking to Newsweek, Hardman said he does believe Harry, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, could carry out royal duties from time to time. Although it’s probably going to a while for them to reach that point.



“Someone said to me today,” Hardman told the outlet, “‘could this be the moment with the royal work shortage, for Harry to step in?’ But it doesn’t work like that.”

The comment came after news of King Charles’s enlarged prostate treatment and Kate Middleton’s hospitalization due to abdominal surgery.

“What would probably help move towards [sic] that situation is if he gradually started having a sort of normalizing,” the author explained.

“Suddenly it’s not such a big deal if Harry and Meghan are coming over to the U.K. privately with their children and having a playdate with their cousins,” he went on, referring to Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

“A lot of families go through these things, and they don’t have to have it all scrutinised [sic] endlessly by the likes of you and me,” Hardman added. “I don’t pretend to be close to the Sussexes at all. But, from what I glean, it’s a ‘never say never’ situation.”

As for Harry and Prince William, he noted, “It’s going to be a trickier rapprochement.”

Harry has to ask himself if he wants to ‘reengage’ with the royal family

Before booking more flights to the U.K., Harry would have to do something else, according to Hardman.

The 39-year-old would have to ask himself a key question, namely if he wants to get involved with the ins and outs of representing the royal family and everything that comes with it.

“For Harry, it’s a different order of magnitude because, does he want to reengage with his family?” Hardman asked. “Charles would love to have him back in the fold, not being royal again — I think that ship has sailed. And I’m sure Harry would not want to do that.”

Whereas King Charles is, as the biographer opined, likely to someday mend the ongoing rit with Harry.

“Yes, in some way I do,” The Making of a King author said. “I don’t know how and when. Certainly, on this side of the Atlantic, the door is always open, and there’s so much other stuff going on.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent their ‘support’ to King Charles and Kate Middleton amid hospitalizations

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Per a report from the Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reached out to the Princess of Wales and King Charles in the wake of their respective surgery announcements.

“The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health,” a source told the outlet. “The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

At the time of writing, Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace have provided further updates on King Charles and Kate’s conditions.