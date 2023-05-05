Where Is Prince Harry Staying During Coronation?

King Charles III’s coronation happens on Saturday, May 6, 2023, and royal family followers can’t wait to watch the live broadcasting of the event. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to attend despite their difficult relationship with the other royals. Prince Harry accepted the invite while Meghan decided to stay back in California. So, where is Prince Harry staying during the coronation? Here’s what to know.

Where is Prince Harry staying during King Charles III’s coronation?

Prince Harry and King Charles III | Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

The entire royal family is planning for King Charles’ coronation. But Prince Harry has extra planning to do, as he’s traveling from the US to the UK for the big day. So, where is Prince Harry staying for the coronation?

According to royal experts, Harry’s expected to stay in Frogmore Cottage. He and Meghan Markle once lived in Frogmore Cottage when Prince Archie was born, but they later moved to the US after stepping down as senior royals.

Meghan and Harry were last at the 10-bedroom cottage in the summer of 2022. The couple spent time there during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and they also celebrated their daughter, Princess Lilibet, for her first birthday, while at the residence.

When Harry and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved in. A source shared with The Sun that the change of residency happened swiftly, with Meghan and Harry hauling their belongings out in the middle of the night. “Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage,” the insider noted. “They definitely did not want to be seen. Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return.” Eugenie and Jack still stay in Frogmore Cottage now.

When does he arrive in London?

Frogmore Cottage | GOR/Getty Images

Prince Harry is due to arrive in the UK before King Charles’ coronation begins. So, when does he arrive?

According to Cosmopolitan, royal expert Tessa Dunlop said, “I think Harry will arrive the night before for the coronation. I think security will be closely and tightly choreographed.” And he reportedly won’t stay long. Because Meghan Markle chose not to attend, Harry allegedly plans on only staying in the UK for the ceremony. Once the ceremony is completed, he’ll swiftly head back to the US to celebrate his son’s birthday.

“He’ll be in and out of the UK in 24 hours,” an insider shared with The Sun. “He will only be doing the coronation service, then leaving.”

A royal expert said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to wait to see if they were invited

Royal family followers know both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to King Charles’ coronation. But recent reports suggest the couple didn’t know if they’d receive the invite. “There was never any question on whether he would want to come or not,” royal expert Omid Scobie said on This Morning, according to InStyle. “It was a question at one point on whether he would be invited, I think.”

“From what I understand, the Sussexes had to wait for some time to really get the confirmation whether they were 100% welcome at this event,” Scobie continued. “Of course, this all follows the release of Spare. But for Harry, there was certainly no question about [attending]. Ultimately he is fifth in line to the throne. He is a Councillor of State.”

Scobie also mentioned that while Harry isn’t a working royal, he still feels it’s important for him to attend such a momentous event. “As we have heard from him time and time again in his interviews, despite the pain that he has experienced from his own family, he still cares for them,” the expert added. “So much can happen over time, and I don’t think he would want to look back and regret not being there for that moment.”

