Prince Harry’s Biographer Says Camilla Parker Bowles Became ‘Very Upset’ With the Sussexes Because of How They Treated King Charles

There’s been a ton of focus on Prince Harry‘s relationship with Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) after it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex is writing a memoir. If Harry still has ill feelings toward Camilla most of us can guess why.

Now, an author who spent time with Harry when she was writing a biography about him has revealed that Camilla has been “upset” with her stepson for some time as well and that’s because of how he and Meghan Markle have treated King Charles III since they stepped down.

Prince Harry gives a speech next to then-Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Meghan Markle at Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In 2017, Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: A Biography of a Prince, interviewed the now-Duke of Sussex about his partying ways when he was in his 20s, his time in the military, and his role as a member of Britain’s most famous family. According to Levin, the Harry who spoke to Oprah Winfrey the way he did about his family seems like a different person than the one she met years earlier. And the attacks on his father are what specifically upset Camilla the most.

“She gets very upset when they hurt King Charles,” Levin said told Sky News (per Express). “She was very sorry for him [after the Oprah interview]. But she understands how parents can love their children but absolutely dislike what they’re doing.”

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles sitting in the pew of St. George’s Chapel ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Commentator says Camilla won’t ever forgive Harry or Meghan

Another royal commentator said that she doesn’t think Camilla will ever be able to forgive not only Harry but also his wife for their behavior.

“I don’t think the [Queen Consort] will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the [King Charles],” royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote in The Telegraph.

But no matter how upset Camilla may be an insider told Tominey that she must try not to let it get to her as she knows what her role is in supporting Charles and the monarchy. Tominey added: “It is not an exaggeration to say she has been [the king’s] rock throughout this crisis.”

Americans could side with Prince Harry if he attacks Camilla in his book

King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Prince Harry watching a flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony | Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Some royal watchers believe Harry could really take his stepmother to task in his book and U.S. commentator Lee Cohen opined that if Harry attacks Camilla “Americans would be quick to side with him.”

“Camilla has really proved herself to be an asset to Charles and eventually to the British people and has earned the respect of Her Majesty,” Cohen told Express. “Americans are only perhaps seduced by the memory of the beautiful and glamourous Princess Diana. They have a great deal of sympathy for Diana … Americans are apt to not be terribly warm to Camilla even though, she’s proved herself in reality to be a wonderful public servant. I think if Harry does some kind of frontal attack, Americans are not likely to warm to her.”

RELATED: Commentator Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Complained’ and ‘Whined’ About the Way Other Royals Treated Them at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral