Prince Harry’s Former Love Interest Says She No Longer Recognizes Duke Because Meghan Markle Has Cast ‘a Spell’ on Him

A woman who previously went on several dates with Prince Harry before he met Meghan Markle has spoken out about the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary. After watching Volume I of Harry & Meghan, she said she doesn’t “recognize” the prince as the person she met. The duke’s former flame also claims that the man she knew would have never done such a show and it seems like he’s just under Meghan’s “spell” now.

Here’s more on what Catherine Ommanney thought about the Harry she saw in the duke and duchess’s docuseries.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the British High Commissioner’s residence during their tour in South Africa | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Catherine Ommanney had a fling with Prince Harry years before he met Meghan

Ommanney, who previously starred on Real Housewives of D.C., revealed that she met Harry years ago when she was separated from her first husband and the prince was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Chelsy Davy.

The former Housewives cast member recalled that she and the now-Duke of Sussex first met at a nightclub in 2006 and after that hung out at Harry’s friend’s house together.

“We went upstairs to the bathroom and started mucking about like teenagers, singing into toothbrushes like they were microphones,” she told The Sun. “We got into the bath with our clothes on and one of our friends took a photo on my phone … We started play fighting and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home … he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life. I was absolutely speechless.”

The two kept in contact and met up for a few more dates at “private bars” before their romance cooled off.

Ommanney said she doesn’t recognize him anymore, Meghan has ‘a spell’ on him

Ommanney also admitted that the person she knew back then could have actually been the “perfect man” for her if things had been different saying: “I think we both quite fancied each other even though he was way too young for me (Harry is 13 years her junior). If he wasn’t a royal and was maybe 10 years older, he would be my perfect man.” However, today Ommanney “doesn’t recognize him.”

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the former reality TV star said that she doesn’t know who that is in the Netflix docuseries and it’s like Meghan has him under her “spell.”

She explained: “What I saw of him at the time, he was desperately searching for freedom and privacy. And yet what he’s done is completely turn the whole situation full circle. And now he’s got no privacy and no freedom.”

When Morgan asked what she would say to Harry if she were to run into him today, Ommanney replied: “I just don’t know whether I’d actually even recognize him anymore personality-wise because when I watched him [on] the show, I just thought: ‘Why?’ [Meghan] got a spell over him and that’s why I don’t recognize him because he used to be so down-to-earth and normal and there’s so little of him I actually recognize. He would never in a million years back in those days have been the sort of person to do this show, ever.”

The reality star said she doesn’t think Harry will mention their romance in his book

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWE — Random House Group (@randomhouse) October 27, 2022

After Ommanney spoke to The Sun about her romance with Prince Harry, she stated that she doesn’t believe the duke will mention their fling in his upcoming memoir.

“I doubt I will be in Harry’s book as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it’s just not the done thing,” she told the publication.