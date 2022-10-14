Will Prince Harry’s New Book Be More Damaging to Camilla Parker Bowles Than Any Other Member of the Royal Family?

Ever since Prince Harry announced that he was releasing a memoir there’s been a ton of speculation about what will be in his book.

The Duke of Sussex stated that he will deliver a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” leaving many to wonder just what bombshells he’s going to drop about the royal family. Members of the Firm have reportedly been bracing themselves for whatever he’ll reveal especially Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles).

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Harry seen on Day 1 of Royal Ascot in 2018 | Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Prince Harry’s biographer claims the duke’s memoir is not a ‘burn book’

Harry knows that serving up some explosive revelations will sell his book, however, one royal author said this won’t be that kind of memoir.

Omid Scobie, who co-wrote the Finding Freedom biography about the Sussexes, claimed that the prince’s book isn’t focused on his family or bashing them.

“I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story,” Scobie said during an episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast. “I think for people expecting that warts-and-all moment, it’s not going to happen.”

Others say Harry wrote some nasty things about Camilla in his memoir

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Harry standing on the balcony during the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Several royal experts though disagree with Schobie saying that Harry’s book, which was reportedly ghostwritten by journalist J.R. Moehringer, takes some of the senior royals to task but no one more than his stepmother.

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown told OK! Magazine that the duke “won’t go after Kate, who he’s very fond of. But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William.” Brown added that Harry didn’t ever want Camilla to be queen consort saying: “William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father. He’s been grown up about it. Harry, on the other hand, can’t stand Camilla.”

Daily Mirror editor Russell Myers explained that he heard that as well.

“According to those close to Harry he will lay bare the truth of his relationship with Camilla,” Myers said on Australia’s Today show (per Express). “My guess is it probably won’t be all rosy because they’ve notoriously had a frosty relationship through the years … And then you know, Harry is very fiercely protective of his own mother’s legacy.”

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell also believes that the duke isn’t going to paint Camilla in a good light.

“He’ll no doubt go in-depth about his feelings after his mother’s death, and the subsequent events. After the reports [Camilla] was involved in his parents’ marriage and then stepped into Diana’s shoes as Charles’ wife, I suspect Camilla will be in his sights,” Burrell opined via Closer Magazine.

Harry wanted to make changes to the book following Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry, King Charles III, and Camilla Parker Bowles watching bearers transfer Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin | ISABEL INFANTES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

One thing that could spare Camilla or any other royal Harry may have attacked in his book is the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It’s been reported that Harry asked about making changes to the memoir after his grandmother died.

Express noted that royal correspondent Katie Nicholl spoke about that subject explaining: “There’s lots of rumors that Prince Harry is making possibly last-minute edits to the book. In light of the queen’s death, the sensitivity perhaps of some of the passages he’s written about.”

However, the fact remains no one knows what Harry’s memoir will include until it hits the shelves.

