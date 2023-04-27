Prince Louis Has an ‘Unbreakable Bond’ With 1 of His Parents and Siblings

TL;DR:

Prince Louis, the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, is said to be particularly close to one of his parents and siblings.

Now 5 years old, Prince Louis has “changed so much” and “really grown into his own.”

Going to the coronation may mean a stronger bond between Prince Louis and his siblings later.

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Wales family, comprised of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, might be close, but their youngest, Prince Louis, has an “unbreakable bond” with only two of them. Who is his immediate family Louis is said to be close with, and which of his siblings has “taken him under” their “wing.”

Prince Louis is especially close with Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte: ‘Unbreakable bond’

Sure, he’s close with his father, the Prince of Wales, and his older brother, 9-year-old Prince George. But Louis is supposedly particularly close with his mother, the Princess of Wales, and his older sister, Princess Charlotte.

“Kate and Louis have an unbreakable bond, and she has such a soft spot for him,” a “source” said (via UsWeekly). The “unbreakable bond” also includes 7-year-old Charlotte.

Charlotte “always looks out” for her younger brother. (Remember during Platinum Jubilee weekend when Charlotte put an end to Louis’ enthusiastic waving?)

She’s also said to occasionally lend her little brother a hand with his homework. “She has really taken him under her wing,” the source said.

Charlotte and Louis, along with George, go to the same school — Lambrook — and have done so since their 2022 Adelaide Cottage relocation.

‘Charismatic’ Louis has ‘grown into his own’



Louis, who turned 5 on April 23, has gone through something of a transformation. The source said he’s “changed so much over the last year and has really grown into his own.”

“He’s such a character—a charismatic soul who lights up with his fun-loving personality and a real little chatterbox,” they continued.

Despite his friendly nature, that’s not always the case with Louis. “He can be a little shy around new people,” they added. “But it rarely takes long for him to warm up. You can put him in almost any social situation, and he’ll adapt.”

Louis’ attendance at the coronation could mean a stronger bond with George and Charlotte later

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Seeing his grandfather, King Charles III, crowned could go beyond witnessing history and some viral moments of Louis.’ Commentator Angela Mollard explained to Sky News’ The Royal Report how it could help prevent Louis from becoming an “offshoot” of his uncle, Prince Harry.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly waiting until closer to coronation day to decide on Louis’ attendance, Mollard remarked doing things together is in line with their “brand” of “we do it all together.”

Were they to take Louis, he’d have “a memory of the coronation,” Mollard said. Later, when George, who is second in the line of succession and has an official part in the coronation, he’d have “support” from Louis and Charlotte.

The coronation is on May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London, England.