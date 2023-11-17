During the writing process for his upcoming book, 'Endgame,' author Omid Scobie learned Prince William sums up his feelings on Prince Harry with one word.

Apparently, how Prince William feels about his younger brother, Prince Harry, can be summed up easily. Writing his forthcoming book, Endgame, Omid Scobie learned how the Prince of Wales has one word to describe the Duke of Sussex.

William sees Harry as a ‘defector,’ Omid Scobie learned writing ‘Endgame’

Harry is a “defector” in William’s eyes, Scobie told People while discussing his book, out Nov. 28, 2023. “I was talking to a source quite early on in the [writing] process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view,” the author said. “These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown.”

Another word to describe Harry is “enemy.” Scobie continued: “In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown. His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy.”

“There’s a real chance here to learn and adapt to modern society and also make up for mistakes of the past,” Scobie added. “It’s their move.” However, in his opinion, “These are probably sad realizations that will be had far too late in the journey.”

For that reason, he said, “there’s no going back” for William and Harry.

‘Absolutely nothing has changed’ between Harry and William

It’s going on four years — yes, four — since Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to leave royal life. They broke the news in a January 2020 Instagram post before relocating stateside. Today, they live in Montecito, California, with their two children: Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sat down for a bombshell Oprah interview (2021), been the subject of a six-part Netflix docuseries (2022), and released a tell-all memoir, Spare (2023).

In the wake of Harry’s Spare book, which hit shelves in January 2023, “absolutely nothing has changed,” according to Scobie. As in, he and William are still exactly where they’ve been, not speaking with no signs of a reconciliation on the horizon.

The biographer also said the brothers’ feelings of hurt and anger have become indifference. “I saw Harry’s release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years,” Scobie said. “Because, clearly, there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings.”

William and Harry were last seen together publicly at the coronation

It’s been a while since William and Harry were in the same room together. More than six months at the time of writing to be exact. Their father, King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, 2023, is the most recent event to reunite William and Harry.

The pair didn’t appear to speak before, during, or after the Westminster Abbey ceremony as cameras looked for any glimpse of the estranged brothers crossing paths during the televised broadcast.

Instead, William arrived with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. As for Harry, he entered the abbey not joined by his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, who remained in California but with William’s cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prior to the coronation, William and Harry had last seen each other publicly at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022. Holding out hope for a 2023 royal family Christmas reunion? Some commentators say it’s highly unlikely, with the two predicted to reunite only at their father’s funeral when the time comes.