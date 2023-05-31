Prince William Admits King Charles Had to ‘Force’ Him to Do This 1 Type of Exercise

The royal family has always been known for their love of outdoor activities. For decades, the clan has been photographed riding horses, playing polo, rowing, tennis, and skiing, among other sporty pastimes. However, Prince William admits that King Charles had to force him to partake in this one type of exercise in a 2021 interview.

King Charles and Prince William walk together on the grounds of a royal residence | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince William now appreciates this exercise King Charles forced him to do

The Prince of Wales shared his passion for exercise during an interview with Apple Fitness+. In 2021, William discussed a joy for a particular form of movement he shares with his father, King Charles.

“When I grew up, my father used to love his walking and still, to this day, loves his walking and used to try and force Harry and me out of the house the whole time to walk,” Prince William revealed. “And we weren’t really having any of it. But now, as you get older, you appreciate it a lot more and see it for what it is.”

William claims that walking has become more significant in his life as he has grown older. In contrast to early-morning walks, the prince says he would rather watch the world settle down in the early evenings.

“I’m not an early riser if I can help it. So, usually, maybe afternoon walks, evening walks,” William shared.

Why does Prince William find walking such a therapeutic method of exercise?

Prince William and Kate Middleton walk through a tea garden at Kaziranga National Park on April 13, 2016, in Guwahati, India | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

For years, King Charles would try and get his sons with Princess Diana, Princes William and Harry, to join him on walks. However, they protested this exercise, leaning more toward those more exciting as young men.

However, the future king of the United Kingdom believes his father is onto something. He realizes that walking is not only a great form of exercise but it is also a time for reflection and relaxation as William navigates royal life and parenthood.

“I quite like watching nature put itself to bed in the evening and the sounds and smells that come with it,” William admitted. “In the countryside, you know, the wildlife here in the UK, you get so many things that you can see and watch and listen to. It’s quite therapeutic.”

Prince William described his benefits from getting out in nature for a walk. “It stimulates all your senses, so you feel like you’re in a calmer space and can process stuff and think. I come home feeling better and feeling more relaxed.”

However, William’s new appreciation for a good walk has nothing on his father. In fact, King Charles’ love of walking is so great the queen consort likened him to this type of traveling animal.

King Charles’ love of walking is so deep his wife Camilla once likened him to a ‘mountain goat’

During her first-ever radio guest appearance on BBC Radio 5’s The Emma Barnett Show in 2020, Camilla, Queen Consort, spoke about her husband’s penchant for walking. On the other hand, she would rather partake in other physical activities.

“He is probably the fittest man of his age I know,” Camilla said of Prince Charles. “He’ll walk and walk and walk. He’s like a mountain goat. He leaves everybody miles behind.”

However, Camilla would rather partake in other physical activities than join her husband on long walks. She is a member of the Silver Swans, a Royal Academy of Dance initiative that encourages older people to take up ballet. Camilla is also a patron of the academy.

Just as Camilla doesn’t enjoy her husband’s penchant for long walks, he won’t join her for ballet classes. The queen consort revealed, “I did not get him doing a plié, but he is a very, very fit man. But he is not doing ballet.” She joked by admitting she is “the ancient silver swan and he’s the mountain goat.”