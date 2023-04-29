Prince William Admits There Is ‘No Rulebook’ to Royal Life ‘You Have to Learn on the Job’

Prince William never knew a time when his every move wasn’t publicly documented. Growing up in the fishbowl of the royal family, the Prince of Wales never knew any other way of life. However, that doesn’t make being a royal any easier. William once claimed there is “no rulebook” regarding royal life. Most of it, he admits, “you have to learn on the job.”

Prince William greets royal fans during a visit to Birmingham, England, on April 20, 2023, | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Prince William believes one of his strengths is ‘reading people’

In a 2017 interview with British GQ Magazine, Prince William spoke of his difficulties meeting new people as a royal family member. He realizes he must be careful about whom he gets closest to.

William said, “It is hard. But I have always believed in being very open and honest.”

He continued, “One of the few strengths I might have is I am good at reading people, and I can usually tell if someone is just being nice because of who I am and saying stuff for the wrong reasons.”

William believes that strength comes from years of interacting with the public, a position he was born into as heir to the throne of the royal family. He cites his mother, Princess Diana, for allowing him exposure to many different types of people instead of being insulated by the royal system.

The Prince of Wales talks royal ‘rulebook’ and learning ‘on the job’

Much of the work done within the royal family is via osmosis. Learning on the job is one of the more remarkable aspects of life behind Buckingham Palace’s walls. There are no classes that teach how to do these types of roles.

Prince William understands that each day is a chance to learn more. This on-the-job learning will only help William continue to develop into a kind and compassionate man who will one day be king.

He said the most challenging aspect of royal life is that “there is no rulebook. You have to learn on the job.” However, he added perhaps, there should be more structure regarding royal life.

William continued, “I sometimes wonder if there should be, but in the end, I think probably not. Having that difference in how we do things makes the royal family more interesting and more flexible.”

“If we all followed the same line, it would all be quite stifled. Our characters are different, and the different opinions are important to have,” he concluded.

Kate Middleton’s stability and their three children ground Prince William in royal life

Prince William and Kate Middleton in Prince William and Kate Middleton in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

His marriage to Kate Middleton in 2011 helped give Prince William the security he craved. After watching his parents’ marriage implode publicly, William wanted to ensure Kate could withstand the challenges of royal life.

Therefore, the couple met while college students at St. Andrews University in Scotland and spent eight years together before tying the knot. As a couple, Kate and William proved they could weather public interest in their relationship with their duties to the crown.

William is grateful for his immediate family. He appreciates the “stability” they give him.

He told GQ, “I couldn’t do my job without the stability of the family. Stability at home is so important to me.”

“I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world, which is important to us as parents. I want them to grow up in a real, living environment,” William continued.

He concluded, “I don’t want them growing up behind palace walls; they must be out there. The media make it harder, but I will fight for them to have a normal life.”

Prince William will take a very public role in his father’s coronation, King Charles III, on May 6, 2023. He will be his father’s sole liege man at the ceremony, pledging to “live and die” for the crown.