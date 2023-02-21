Prince William Appeared to Snub Kate Middleton at Recent Appearance, Body Language Expert Says

Prince William appeared to snub Kate Middleton on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet, as she reached for his hand and he pulled away. That prompted Kate to pat her husband on the behind in a move one body language expert called a “reprimand” gesture.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Body language expert analyzes moment Prince William snubbed Kate Middleton during a red carpet appearance

William and Kate walked the red carpet at the BAFTAs side by side and waved to the crowd. At one moment, however, fans spotted Kate giving William a pat on the butt. Some found the moment flirty, but one body language expert says there was a snub that prompted Kate’s move.

Kate appeared to reach for William’s hand and he instead moved it away and extended it to wave. Celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman shared the play-by-play of the moment with Daily Star.

William and Kate don’t often hold hands when they’re together, keeping their hands free for waving or shaking.

Honigman said Kate may not have been trying to hold hands in this instance, but appeared to reach behind William to “guide him or indicate him to come closer to her.”

The expert explained, “She’s not necessarily reaching for his hand — although her glamorous long black gloves make it difficult to ascertain exactly.”

Honigman continued, “At that exact moment, his hand shoots up to wave to a fan, but Catherine’s movement appears unbroken, as she gestures to William to come closer, with a subtle, quick sweep of her hand.”

Kate and William showed their ‘trust’ in each other, expert says

Honigman said that William and Kate were happy in the moment. “She beckons, and he responds to it by leaning towards her, and their smiling faces indicate that they likely share a joke,” the body language expert pointed out. “William then places his hand on his wife’s bare shoulder, in a comforting gesture, showing her that he is there with her.”

Neither Kate nor William “looked annoyed” and Honigman pointed out there was “no discord between them.”

She explained, “They’re in-step with each other as always, walking at the same pace, which tells us how close and attentive they are with each other.”

Kate and William’s synchronicity shows the “trust they have in each other,” Honigman pointed out.

Another body language expert called Kate’s move a ‘reprimand’ gesture

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the moment, telling the Mirror how Kate might have been reprimanding William.

“This bum-tap gesture is part of a swift series of non-verbal signals between the couple, known as tie-signs,” James explained. “They were clearly more tactile than usual for this red carpet appearance and their very glamorous styling gave them the look of an A-list power couple.”

James continued, “Like all good A-listers, Kate seemed to be using tie-signs or non-verbal cues to help choreograph their movements but there was one small moment when they appeared to fall out of sync, possibly due to the fact that William seemed unable to keep his eyes off his stunning wife.”

“As they walk past the crowds, Kate seems to look back to acknowledge a complimentary comment with a smile,” the expert explained. “She then pushes her right hand out towards William’s in what looks like a cue to hold hands.”

James continued, “William mistakenly leans in to suggest he is expecting more of the flirty whispering they have been doing and raises his hand as his head gets closer, missing Kate’s offer.”

James added, “Kate then ‘rewards’ William with a pat on the bum. So this works as both a sexy ritual or appreciation and a small reprimand for missing her cue.”

