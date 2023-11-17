Prince William is used to having tough questions thrown at him from fans. But when someone asked about his bank account, even the future king was a bit caught off guard.

Prince William has made too many royal appearances through the years to even count. The Prince of Wales is often out and about on behalf of the royal family, and in his interactions, he frequently runs into children. Being a father of three little ones himself, William understands that kids don’t always have the filters that their parents likely wish they did.

While William always knows how to politely react to young kids, there was a recent moment where the prince seemed a bit caught off guard after a young fan asked the royal how much money he has in his bank account.

Prince William talks to children at a royal event in 2023 | Oli Scarff/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William was caught off guard when a child asked how much money he has

A massive part of William’s job is interacting with the public; he is meant to be an advocate for various organizations around the United Kingdom and the world, and as a result, he makes frequent visits to different parts of the UK.

While visiting Moss Side in Manchester, William had the chance to interact with young kids. And when William pledged to donate nearly $125,000 to help eliminate violence involving the youth, an 11-year-old boy had one burning question: how much does the prince have in his bank account?

William seemed a bit thrown off by the question, but he laughed and had a quick response, with Express reporting that the prince said he has no idea how much money is in his account. Of course, he likely does have an idea, but he certainly wasn’t going to let the whole room know.

Prince William speaks with people in 2023 | Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Prince William often has cheeky interactions with people he meets

This isn’t the first time William has had to come up with an off-the-cuff response to an interesting situation. At a recent royal engagement, William had to react quickly when a man joked about his wife’s looks; William changed the subject but laughed along with the man. And in Singapore, William found himself in a silly situation with a baby when the little girl unexpectedly started biting his finger. He laughed along with her mom, and the situation eventually resolved itself.

William has three kids of his own, so he is certainly used to little ones saying and doing unexpected things. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been caught in similar situations at times, including when Charlotte stuck her tongue out at a public event because she didn’t fully understand that cameras would capture her every move. Louis once covered his mother’s mouth in public, also blissfully unaware of the media fanfare it would create; he’s been caught making flustered faces and covering his ears during noisy events, too.

Still, part of William’s job is interacting with the public, so he has become pretty good with off-the-cuff responses to unexpected situations. However, in the bank account situation, it seems William couldn’t think of anything other than to say he doesn’t know how much money he has, but at least he was able to laugh it off.