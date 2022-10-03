Prince William’s Body Language Around Prince Harry at Recent Appearance Says ‘I Don’t Want You Here’ and ‘Don’t Come Near Me,’ Expert Claims

Prince William’s lack of eye contact with Prince Harry during their Windsor Castle walkabout was revealing, according to one body language expert. She analyzed William’s gestures and expressions during the appearance, believing he was sending a clear signal of “I don’t want you here” to Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert looks at Prince William’s ‘admirable’ body language

Body language expert Louise Mahler shared her analysis of the Sept. 10 Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle reunion with Australia’s Sunrise.

“Everything that William does is admirable from a body language perspective,” she explained. “I am fascinated to see. He is an artwork in motion. And he will show nothing — rarely will he give anything away.”

Mahler continued, “His walk is absolute perfection. And he never shows tension that Harry is there. He keeps his body neutral, he keeps his breath down, and he is even in his pace. Everything he does is admirable.”

The expert added, “The only thing that he has is his distance and complete lack of association with Harry. You don’t feel a magnetic pull, you feel a magnetic push away and he’s saying very much, ‘Don’t come near me.'”

Body language expert compares the way Meghan and Kate walked during the appearance

Mahler also examined how each of the “Fab Four” walk and the messages their body language conveys.

“The way that Kate walks — her arms are at the side and she walks with her arms at the side, the legs in front,” the expert noted. “You would think that yes, that’s normal, but that’s actually quite hard to do, to maintain that kind of neutrality.”

Mahler continued, “Meghan, on the other hand, actually chooses to put her elbows into the side of her body. And do more of a walk with her palms out and then her legs crossing over, more like a model walk. And that makes her very unstable, actually.”

Harry is there for support, according to Mahler. “And then Harry has that grasp on [Meghan] and is holding her. I imagine he’s like a bar, he’s holding her up,” the expert explained. “So she’s going very much for, ‘I’m weak, I’m being held up’ and Kate is going for complete neutrality.”

Prince William’s lack of eye contact sent a clear message, expert says

Mahler also analyzed the lack of eye contact seen during the appearance. “What was fascinating about that walk was the eye contact,” she said. “So, in performance, it is very important that bang! — eyes up the minute you’re on, eyes are up. And both Meghan and Harry chose to look down. They both looked down.”

She continued, “Now looking down has a disconnection from the people you’re looking at but also it takes us back into our internal thinking.”

Kate and William, by comparison, looked ahead. “And then what was interesting was that Kate and William chose not to look at the others at all,” Mahler pointed out. “In fact, none of them had any eye contact whatsoever.”

She added, “And I think, for William in particular, that’s very meaningful in that whole interaction. It was really saying, ‘I don’t want you here.'”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

