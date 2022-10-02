Prince William Will Be a ‘Considerate’ and ‘Aware’ King Because of Princess Diana, According to a Royal Expert

A royal expert explained how Prince William is “more considerate of suffering” and will be a better king because of Princess Diana.

Not everyone has been through a tragic experience, and certainly not in such a public manner. But William dealt with the unimaginable as a teenager and still carries his mother with him more than 25 years after her death. Read on to find out how experts think her influence and death could shape his future as king.

Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William ‘carries’ himself in a way that is considerate of Princess Diana and her legacy, according to a body language expert

Most analysts seem to agree that Diana’s influence on her children was strong and is still apparent in them. And body language expert Darren Stanton told Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair that William has “definitely inherited many of Diana’s character traits.”

“It’s clear from the way [William] carries himself that Diana plays an important and integral part in his life every day,” Stanton shared. He noted the Prince of Wales does humanitarian work that illustrates how “he’s not afraid to get his hands quite dirty, and we often see the empathy he has for others during his royal engagements.”

“He interacts with the public much like his mother did,” he added, “often breaking protocol to greet crowds in a more tactile manner.”

Prince William is ‘more considerate of suffering’ because of Princess Diana, royal expert says

For those asking, here is the full footage from today's Princess Diana statue unveiling at the Sunken Garden on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Clearly a very special family-focused day for Prince William, Prince Harry, Diana's siblings and those involved.

Before her death, Diana created a legacy of compassion. She shared with Martin Bashir during a 1995 interview, “Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society.

“It is a goal and an essential part of my life, a kind of destiny,” she added.

Founder of ToDiForDaily.com, Kinsey Schofield, told the Daily Express that someday William will be a “very sincere, strong leader” because of Diana’s lasting influence.

“I think that he’s so much more considerate of the suffering of the less fortunate as I think he’s seen a lot more of it because of Diana,” Schofield said. “So I think he’s much more aware because he’s seen it with his own eyes.”

She added that she thinks “that it does change what type of man you are and what type of leader you are.”

“I do think he’s going to be a very sincere, strong leader that cares about other people’s suffering,” she predicted.

Royal expert says Prince William knows he ‘can’t be aloof’ and ‘will be a king for the people’

'You showed the way we must respond to hate: with love': Prince William has delivered a moving speech to the victims of the mosque shootings, while also praising @jacindaardern for her compassion.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold worked for King Charles III and told Slingo that “Prince William is changing things a lot.”

According to Stanton, the younger generations of royals “can’t be aloof,” and William and Kate Middleton understand this, as Diana did.

“The queen would never go up and hug someone,” he said, “but for William and Kate this is now normal.”

“If they are aloof, it will not work,” he added. “Diana wanted to be a queen of people’s hearts, [and] William will be a king for the people.”

