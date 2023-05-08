Prince William’s Coronation Pledge Mocked by Popular British Actor: Claims Royal Had ’40 Years to Learn 2 Lines’ and ‘Still Read From a Card’

A pivotal moment during King Charles’ coronation came when Prince William pledged to be a liege man to his father. As the only senior working royal to do so, all eyes were on William during this crucial moment in the ceremony. However, one popular British actor didn’t believe William did his best, claiming he had to use cue cards to get through the pivotal statement.

Prince William touches King Charles’ crown during his coronation ceremony | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

A famous British soap actor mocked Prince William’s speech at King Charles’ coronation

Coronation Street actor Nicola Thorp took issue with Prince William’s pledge to his father during King Charles’ coronation. She mocked Prince William as he appeared to read from cue cards.

She tweeted a message aimed at the heir to the British throne. Thorp wrote, “William had 40 years to learn two lines and still read from a card that someone else held in front of his face. And people say the royals don’t work hard.”

The actor referenced William’s statement to his father as his liege man. He stood before King Charles and said the following words:

“I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me, God.”

How did royal watchers react to the actor’s social media statement?

Reactions were mixed to the Coronation Street actor’s Twitter statement. Some followers agreed with the commentary, while others thought she took a cheap shot at the Prince of Wales.

“Do you not understand that this was done because the wording HAD to be exactly correct in its delivery as its significance in this historic service? So it’s not about forgetting lines. It’s about ensuring they are delivered word for word as the law requires,” wrote one follower. Thorp replied, “Two lines, mate.”

“Even Charles read from a card that someone else was holding,” claimed a second Twitter user. She responded, “He had more lines.”

A third follower wrote, “Lol, I thought the same. That he had to look to the side rather than at his dad, he had one job, right?”

“I guess a decision was made that all read from prompt cards to avoid any mistakes or omissions,” deduced a fourth fan.

How did King Charles respond to Prince William’s loyalty pledge?

Prince William kisses King Charles on the cheek after coronation pledge | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William approached the center of the coronation theater. There he paid homage to his father, King Charles, as royal dukes have done for centuries. However, for Charles’ coronation, only William was required to declare his intentions publicly.

His grandfather Prince Philip made the Prince of Wales’ vow — known as the Homage of Royal Blood — to Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation. The homage was made after King Charles was officially coronated with the St Edward’s Crown, a 5-pound topper encrusted with priceless diamonds and other precious gemstones.

After pledging his loyalty, William touched his father’s crown and kissed his cheek. In response, Charles looked at his son and said, “Thank you, William.”

Other than Prince William, the only person of royal lineage who had a part in King Charles’ coronation was his grandson Prince George. The 9-year-old and Kate Middleton and William‘s son was a coronation page and tasked with holding Charles’ royal robes off the floor alongside other family members and friends of the king.