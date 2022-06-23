Prince William Has Decided to Make a Major Change Following Meghan Markle’s Plea

Prince William is reportedly still fuming at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the interview they did with Oprah Winfrey after they stepped down as senior royals. And royal watchers noted that on the few occasions when the Sussexes have returned to the U.K. they barely had an interaction with the new Prince of Wales or his wife with the exception of a deliberate walkabout at Windsor Castle to view flowers and tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

And while there doesn’t seem to be any chance Meghan and Harry will ever return to royal duties, something the Duchess of Sussex said when she was still a working member of the Firm is also something William wants to change. Here are the policies the future king and his sister-in-law agree need to go.

What Meghan said about the stiff upper lip policy

The royal family has a few mantras such as “never complain, never explain” and they have also adopted the stiff upper lip policy, which is something the former Suits star admitted she isn’t a fan of.

In October 2019, just months before Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down, the duchess talked about why she felt the stiff upper lip policy was a difficult one to follow.

Meghan spoke candidly to journalist Tom Bradby in the documentary titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey revealing: “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

Prince William also voiced concerns about the policy

But it wasn’t just Meghan who expressed concerns about the family’s stiff upper policy. In fact, her brother-in-law previously stated that he didn’t think it was the best thing all the time.

The Express noted that in 2017 Prince William was asked by former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell if he could talk about his feelings growing up.

“If I look at my parents’s generation, there was a lot more stiff upper lip going on,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, there is a time and a place for the stiff upper lip and for those of us in public life, times when you have to maintain it. But behind closed doors, in normal everyday life, we have to be more open and upfront with our feelings and emotions.”

The Duke of Cambridge plans to deviate away from some old royal policies

As the future of the monarchy, Prince William understands that he needs to keep up with the times and move on from any old family policies that could be interpreted as causing more harm than good. William has said that he wants his children to feel like they can always be open, honest, and express their feelings. And when it comes to the family’s mantra of never complaining or explaining, the duke is determined to have a say and “ensure the monarchy has some accountability should they face criticism” in the future.

According to Express, after the Prince and Princess of Wales’ controversial Caribbean tour in 2022, the prince’s senior staff revealed the duke plans to ditch the “never complain, never explain” policy altogether.

Historian Robert Lacey added: “The royal family would traditionally skirt around this sort of issue, so it shows the new generation facing up to social issues and being prepared to talk about them and acknowledge fault.”

