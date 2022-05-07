Prince William Erupted ‘Like a Lion’ at Photographer During an Outing With His Children, Royal Commentator Reveals

Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As the children of the future king, royal fans get to see the little ones out and about at different events with their mother and father. But when they’re not out in public and on their own property, Prince William doesn’t want photographers hounding his children or trying to get pictures.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George accompanied by Kate Middleton and Prince William to their first day of school | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The father of three showed his protective side when a photog tried to get some snaps of the family while they were riding their bikes together. Now, a royal commentator is revealing that the Duke of Cambridge was “like a lion” when that happened and had words for the paparazzo.

Prince William always said that he wants his kids to have a ‘normal’ childhood

Prince William and Kate are well aware of the public’s interest in their children but also have also stated that they want their kids to have as “normal” a childhood as possible.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey previously told People: “As royal parents, both Kate and William have focused on … working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry.”

Prince William was ‘like a lion’ when he told off a photographer while out with his children

In an effort to keep some normalcy, William has tried to protect his children’s privacy when they are spending time away from the limelight. The duke acted like many other parents would when he and his kids were riding their bikes and someone with a camera showed up. The incident took place on the grounds of Sandringham and the prince was not pleased to see the photog there.

Speaking on True Royalty’s The Royal Beat, author and commentator Robert Jobson explained: “When it comes to his family, [William] is a lion. He was out on the Sandringham estate when they were all having a bike ride. A photographer was seen. The cameraman didn’t have his camera out, but William went steaming over and really ripped him off and told him what he thought, and the police moved him on.

“He is fiercely protective of his children and that’s right. Everyone has their moments. You can’t be this perfect couple all the time in public.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Easter Matins Service | Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Philip had altercations with photogs at Sandringham in the past too

William isn’t the only royal who has got into it with photogs when they’re spotted around the royal family’s property in Sandringham. His grandfather, Prince Philip, also did.

In the documentary Royalty Up Close: The Photography of Kent Gavin. The longtime photographer recalled a time when the Duke of Edinburgh wasn’t pleased to see him at Sandringham even though Gavin was in an area of the property that is open to the public.

Gavin told Express that Philip screamed: “Get off my land! What are you doing here?” To which Gavin replied, “I’m taking pictures.”

Gavin claimed that the duke then yelled: “I don’t want you here” along with quite a few obscenities.

