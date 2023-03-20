Prince William Is ‘Even-Handed’ With His Children But Has ‘Extra Dimension’ Relationship With 1 Child, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed how Prince William has been as a father to each of his children and discovered that although he is “even-handed” with them, there’s an “extra dimension” with one child. According to the expert, William and Prince George’s “shared destiny” is their special bond.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William shows ‘even-handed approach’ with his children

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Prince William as a father to children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, telling Express his “shared destiny” with George means he has a bond with him.

“William’s body language displays with his children show a very even-handed approach, but his relationship with eldest George has an extra dimension thanks to their shared destiny,” she explained.

William appears “determined to ensure his son avoids so much of the anguish that he suffered himself during his own childhood,” according to James.

She noted, “William has kept George that little bit closer at public appearances and he seems to be a very mindful role model and coach for the boy who, like him, will one day be king.”

James pointed out how William has been seen giving his son extra encouragement. “It is George’s hand he would normally be seen holding and it is often George he is seen checking or encouraging the most with small tie-signs like pats on the back and shoulder touches,” the body language expert explained.

Prince William is a hands-on dad

James pointed out that Charlotte seems “extremely confident” and doesn’t need the same encouragement from her dad as George. She’s been seen telling Louis and George how to behave at royal engagements.

“Charlotte has always seemed extremely confident and fond of walking ahead or exploring alone and Louis shows no signs of shyness or wariness,” James said. Louis appears to be a free spirit known to be silly in public.

According to James, George “does at times seem to have inherited similar signals of shyness and caution as his father.”

Prince William is a hands-on dad who spends time with all of his kids. “Off-duty we can see William playing, romping, and generally just being a dad with all three of his children but he has obviously been planning George’s role carefully,” James noted.

She added, “When William and George attend football together their body language mirroring shows not only how close their thinking is but how much George is going to be the proverbial ‘chip off the old block.'”

Prince George may become closer to Prince William since Prince Harry ‘incinerated their trust’

The body language expert previously shared how George could play a role in filling the vacancy left by Prince Harry in William’s life.

“William’s current and future roles and royal destiny mean he desperately needs friends with empathy, who can understand his lifestyle and any restrictions or his need to occasionally blow off steam and be himself without stories getting back to the press,” she told Express.

“He also needs to be able to trust,” James said. “His brother, friend and wingman Harry has incinerated their trust and William has always seemed to be a reflective, cautious man who learns from mistakes in the past.”

She noted, “Many dads start to see their sons as friends once they get to George’s age but with William and George the bond is unique as both will be king.”

James added, “As George gets older he could become the wingman William will need. Diana had hopes it would be Harry but now it is only George who will completely ‘get’ the pressures and demands on his father and who will actually be sharing them, as William shares with his own father, Charles.”

