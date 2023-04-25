Prince William is Expected to Wear a Crown at King Charles’ Coronation: All About the Prince of Wales Coronet

Prince William was given the title Prince of Wales when his father, Charles III, ascended to the role of the United Kingdom’s king. However, unlike his father, William did not have an investiture service to be crowned Prince of Wales. However, William may wear a crown at his father’s coronation to represent his status change. Here’s what we know about the Prince of Wales Coronet.

Prince William and the Imperial State Crown in 2022 | Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William will debut his new crown at King Charles’ coronation

As King Charles’ sole liege man, Prince William plays an essential role in his father’s coronation. As the heir to the throne, William will perform a task during the ceremony where he will vow to “live” and “die” for the crown.

Prince William will support the king with the following statement, per Royal Central. “I, William, Prince of Wales, do become your liege man of life and limb, and earthly worship; and faith and truth I will bear unto you. The statement continues: “To live and die against all manner of folks. So help me, God.”

Per Royal Central, William’s coronet will be carried in by pages. He will wear it upon the moment of Charles’ crowning.

William will likely wear his father’s coronet for the first time publicly. Charles’ crown was specially designed for his 1969 investiture.

The Prince of Wales’s crown was made of both gold and platinum. It has four Crosses Patées and four fleur-de-Lys made from Welsh gold. Diamonds and emeralds adorn the coronet. It also has a purple velvet cap and ermine trim.

At the top of the arch is an orb and cross with the Prince of Wales emblem. It also bears Charles’ zodiac sign, Scorpio, in diamonds. This may be altered, if William wishes, to his own zodiac sign.

King Charles was given the title of Prince of Wales at age 9, but he wasn’t crowned until 19

Prince Charles in 1969, the day he was crowned Prince of Wales with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip | Bettmann/Getty Images

Unlike his father, Prince William did not have an official coronation ceremony as Prince of Wales. Charles’ ascension to the role was very public, with over 4,000 guests in attendance. However, Queen Elizabeth II ordered Prince Charles to the role of Prince of Wales in July 1958 when he was nine.

Per the BBC, Charles was formally presented to the Welsh people as their prince in 1969. In the ceremony, held at Caernarfon Castle, the Queen gave Charles the symbols that marked him as Prince of Wales, the sword, coronet, ring, rod, and mantle.

This ceremony was the second traditional royal investiture to be watched on television. Over 19 million saw it at home, and another 500 million watched it worldwide. The first was Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, held in 1953.

The Washington Post reported that before his crowning, Charles left his studies at the University of Cambridge and began learning about Wales’ history and culture at the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth. William is also studying the Welsh language and its culture to learn more about the country he heads.

The next Prince of Wales to wear a crown will likely be Prince William’s son, Prince George

Prince George is the firstborn son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. He will likely assume the role of Prince of Wales once his father becomes king of the United Kingdom.

When William becomes king, Prince George will not automatically inherit the title. It has to be bestowed upon him by his father, as Queen Elizabeth did for then-Prince Charles. Most, but not all, of the eldest sons of English sovereigns, have been given the title.

Prince William will act as the Prince of Wales during his father, King Charles, coronation, which takes place on May 6, 2023. The event will be held at Westminister Abbey. Following will be three days of celebratory events to usher in the new monarch and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort.

Prince George will also have a crucial role in his grandfather’s coronation. He will join Camilla Parker Bowles’ grandsons as coronation pages.