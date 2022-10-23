Prince William Felt Prince Harry Showed ‘Great Disrespect’ to the Royal Family, Expert Says

A royal expert analyzed the Prince William and Prince Harry rift and the likelihood that William will ever forgive his brother. Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown said William feels Harry showed “great disrespect to the institution.”

It’s difficult for Prince William to forgive Prince Harry, expert says

In an Oct. 14 interview with Us Weekly, Nicholl shared her thoughts on whether or not Prince William can ever really forgive Prince Harry. “I do think, certainly between William and Harry, it’s still strained, it’s still very difficult and, as I say, there is some way to go,” she explained.

As for “what’s it going to take,” Nicholl said, “I think compromise and understanding and a big dose of forgiveness on both sides” are necessary.

According to the author, when Harry left the royal family, “It was very difficult for William.” she added, “I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done.”

Nicholl noted, “It had a huge impact on him, on Catherine, on their young family. It moved them center stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been.”

The royal expert said William thought Harry would be there to support him on his journey. “I think William had always expected that he would have the support of his brother,” Nicholl said. “And I think it wasn’t just that Harry had chosen to leave and to stand down. I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his family, to his grandmother.”

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the queen’s funeral but expert didn’t see any ‘thawing’ of ‘icy relationships’

Nicholl also shared her thoughts on how Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and, though they appeared to put their differences aside for the sad occasion, there was no real mending that took place.

“The funeral was an opportunity for a thawing of what had become incredibly icy relationships, certainly between William and Harry,” she said. “Of course, we saw them on that walkabout in Windsor. But I think any suggestion that there’s been a long-term and meaningful reconciliation would be wide of the mark. I think there’s a way to go.”

She continued, “Certainly there were conversations between Harry and his father and I know and I write in the book, that it has been and it is Charles’ intention to heal this family rift, to try and work things out, because he knows that this will hang over his reign. There cannot be this discord at the heart of the royal family.”

Prince Harry’s memoir could have ‘damaging repercussions for the royals,’ auhor says

When asked if Harry’s book is “a big threat to the royal family,” Nicholl shared how the family may be “concerned.”

“We’ve seen how damaging the couple’s allegations can be. We know that they’re not afraid to speak out, we know that Harry wants an opportunity to tell his side of the story. So yes, I think there is quite a palpable sense of tension and nervousness about this forthcoming autobiography,” Nicholl explained.

“Harry and Meghan are not afraid of talking out. Unfortunately for the royal family when they do speak out, it’s often with quite damaging repercussions for the royals,” she added.

