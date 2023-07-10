Princess Diana continues influencing her firstborn son, Prince William, as he navigates life within the confines of the House of Windsor. William regularly turns to the playbook written by the late Princess of Wales and follows her example when it comes to handling himself as a senior royal. One of his biggest goals moving forward is to try and correct one key royal family flaw, a project his late mother also took on.

Side by side photos of Prince William and Princess Diana | Max Mumby/Indigo/Bettmann/Getty Images

Prince William’s following Princess Diana’s royal plan

Princess Diana attempted to modernize the monarchy during her 15-year marriage to Prince Charles. The Princess of Wales abandoned many of the old royal family rules in her attempts to move the clan into the 20th century.

The Prince of Wales has subsequently taken a page from his mother’s playbook. He is trying to uphold her standards when it comes to cementing the royal family’s place in modern society. Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that, as the future king, William wants the institution to remain relevant moving forward, and his goal is to correct one critical royal family flaw: accessibility.

“He knows, and has publicly said, that it is his job to keep the monarchy relevant in modern society,” Bond declared. “Diana told me she thought the monarchy was too distant and inaccessible and wanted to change it. William is doing his best to achieve that.”

Over the past year, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have broken royal tradition by behaving in a more relaxed manner with each other. Kate famously patted the future king on the behind during a 2023 red carpet appearance for the BAFTA Awards.

Kate also kissed her husband after he participated in the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at the Guards Polo Club on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The event took place on July 6, 2023.

How did Princess Diana attempt to modernize the monarchy?

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) sitting on a step at her home, Highgrove House, in Doughton, Gloucestershire, 18th July 1986 | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana tried to modernize the monarchy when she became Prince Charles’ wife in 1981. Some of her tactics were on a larger scale. Others wouldn’t be noticed by those not invested in the royal family’s day-to-day operations.

Diana abandoned the royal protocol of wearing gloves because she liked to hold or shake hands when visiting people. She also stopped wearing hats during certain public appearances because they distanced her from those she was visiting.

The Princess of Wales destigmatized AIDS by spending time with patients when little was known about the disease. She also opened up about her issues with bulimia as a royal family member in the book Diana: Her True Story.

Diana broke ground by wearing black dresses when historically, royal family members only wore the hue to funerals. She made wearing the dark color chic during a time when Queen Elizabeth typically wore bright colors to be seen during walkabouts.

Princess Diana also bucked the longstanding trend of royal parents traveling without their children while on official royal tours. Prince William accompanied Diana and Charles to Australia at nine months old for a six-week tour.

Prince William has his own ideas of how the monarchy should operate

Per People Magazine, William is already looking for ways to modernize the monarchy. A spokesperson told the outlet that “the Prince and Princess are keen to do things in their own way.” King Charles understood William’s wishes when he addressed the United Kingdom shortly after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations,” Charles shared at the time, “helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. He continues to champion many of the causes his mother, Princess Diana, did throughout her role as a senior royal.