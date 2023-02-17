What Is Prince William’s Full Name?

Though Prince William has held quite a few titles over the course of his lifetime, he’s known best in society and in his royal household as Prince William. Interestingly enough, the royal (who is next in line for the thrown) has a much longer full name that most people are unaware of. But what is his full moniker and why doesn’t he use it?

Prince William | AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

What is Prince William’s real name?

The eldest son of King Charles was actually born William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor. However, you’ll scarcely hear of Prince William using his name in its entirety. This is especially true of the royal’s surname, Mountbatten-Windsor. In fact, until 1917 those belonging to the British royal family had no last names. Instead, they utilized the name of the dynasty or house they belonged to.

The official website for the British royal family offers more insight into the historical reasons Prince William (and his family) doesn’t utilize their last name. “Kings and princes were historically known by the names of the countries over which they and their families ruled,” the website reads. “Kings and queens therefore signed themselves by their first names only, a tradition in the United Kingdom which has continued to the present day.”

William Arthur Phillip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor has recieved new titles since Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Despite his last name and the number of titles he has held over the course of his lifetime, the royal is still known simply as Prince William. Of course, this is likely to change when and if he ever sits atop the throne. After all, his father is now King Charles III after being referred to as Prince Charles for all of his life. However, after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, the line of succession moved and so too did the titles of some members of the royal family.

In a televised address to the nation, King Charles formally announced that Prince William had taken over some titles that previously belonged to him. “As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me,” the monarch shared. “He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.”

Do Prince William’s kids have last names?

Names and titles get even more interesting when it comes to Prince William’s kids. The royal has three children with his wife, Kate Middleton: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Interestingly enough, three young royals (technically) don’t have last names. They can use Mountbatten-Windsor in a pinch, but those names aren’t actually on their birth certificates.

For the purposes of school, the children have used the surname Cambridge, and that name does pop up on the birth certificate of Princess Charlotte. Under the name and surname of her official document it reads: Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge. Clearly, names are complex when you’re a royal. But, we doubt it’ll ever be a real problem for Prince William or his kids.