Amid troubling allegations made about the royals in a new book, members of the family have stepped out in full force. Following the release of Endgame, which was written by Omid Scobie who also authored the Sussex-friendly biography Finding Freedom, it was business as usual for the royal family.

On Nov. 29, Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) made an appearance at Windsor Castle with Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel. The next night, the Waleses attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Now, a body language expert is breaking down what he saw from the prince and princess while they were out and about amid the new attacks against them.

Prince William and Kate Middlleton attend a ceremonial welcome for the president and the first lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Expert says Prince William and Kate appeared ‘relaxed’ with ‘no nerves’ during appearance

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Stanton discussed what he observed from William and Kate when they greeted the fellow royals at Windsor.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino he explained: “Kate and William look super relaxed, and no one looks nervous or out of place either. We can’t see William putting his hands in his pockets, which he normally does when he feels nervous. It tells us that all four feel confident, resilient, and happy.

“Kate and Victoria both went in for a hug, which tells us they are fond of each other and on the same page. They show they’re genuinely happy and want to be in each other’s company. Their smiles are authentic and their open body gestures reveal they are being open and honest about themselves with each other. Neither of them are hiding or pretending their feelings. William and Daniel did something very similar where they mirrored each other’s gestures. It shows neither of them feel more powerful than the other. They’re both enjoying the moment and feel equal to each other.”

The Waleses also put on a ‘united front’ and ‘nothing is fazing them’

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive to attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

The expert added that although what’s out there about the royals now is something they’re happy about, they have not shown signs that anything is bothering them. And have been getting on with their duties as if “nothing fazes them.”

“The pictures of William and Kate show they feel confident and strong. They’re putting on a united front together and nothing is fazing them,” Stanton said. “In the photo with the four of them looking at the camera, we see Kate and William adopting the same posture, which suggests they feel at ease and want The Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel to feel equal. They want them to feel they’re on the same page.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.