Prince William and Kate Middleton Had 1 Major Fear About Getting Married Hours Before Their Wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding took place at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. The now-Prince and Princess of Wales said “I do” in front of 2,000 guests who were in attendance and millions more who watched around the world.

That day only happiness could be seen on the bride and groom’s faces but the archbishop who married the couple revealed that William and Kate were fearful about something just before they tied the knot.

Prince William and Kate Middleton holding hands following their marriage at Westminster Abbey | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Archbishop who married Prince William and Kate reveals what they were concerned about

Dr. Rowan Williams is the former Archbishop of Canterbury who married the pair and had several meetings with them leading up their nuptials. In the BBC documentary titled Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember, he spoke about the one thing that concerned the couple regarding their marriage.

Dr. Williams explained that William and Kate “expressed concern about getting married in the public eye.”

In a pre-recorded interview released by Lambeth Palace just before the ceremony, he said: “William and Catherine are making this commitment very much in the public eye and they’re sensible, realistic young people. They know what the cost of that might be. They’ve thought that through. And because of that, they will need the support, the solidarity, and the prayers of all those who are watching.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton exchange rings in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams during wedding | Dominic Lipinski/AFP via Getty Images

Several royal marriages before theirs had ended in divorce

As Express noted, that concern stemmed from the failed marriage of William’s own parents as well as his aunt Princess Anne’s marriage to Captain Mark Phillips and his uncle Prince Andrew’s marriage to the Sarah Ferguson, all of which ended in divorce.

Referencing Will and Kate’s concern at the time Dr. Williams said: “I want to wish William and Catherine every richest blessing in their life together. But I want to wish them, especially, the courage and clarity they’ll need to live out this big commitment in the full glare — to live it out for the rest of us.”

How the archbishop knew Will and Kate’s marriage would be a success

Kate Middleton and Prince William smile at each other during carriage procession to Buckingham Palace following their wedding | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Despite any apprehension the prince and princess may have had before walking down the aisle, Dr. Williams knew their marriage would be a success recalling that the two really looked like they were “enjoying themselves” during the ceremony.

He remembered that neither of them were “unduly nervous” even with so many eyes on them that day.

“As it happens, millions of people were watching but they were still talking to one another from the center where it matters,” the former archbishop said. “They looked as if they were quite enjoying themselves. And when they’re smiling at each other, I feel, ‘Actually yes, yes, it is working’ and it did.”