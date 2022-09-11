Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Body Language ‘Businesslike’ While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were ‘Touchy-Feely’ During Rare Joint Appearance, Expert Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language was very different from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s gestures during their walkabout at Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth’s death. A royal expert pointed out how the Sussexes were “touchy-feely” compared to the Waleses.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle reunited at Windsor Castle

William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan surprised royal watchers when they came together at Windsor Castle following the queen’s death. They did a walkabout and talked to people in the crowd who were paying their respects as well as looked at tributes to the queen.

The united move came after Prince William extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan.

Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie tweeted, “The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour. It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.”

He added in another tweet: “Just as we saw after the death of Prince Philip and at his funeral, these are the moments when members of the royal family can put differences to one side to focus on the loss that has brought them together. Today’s public reunion was a show of the utmost respect to the queen.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language was businesslike while Harry and Meghan displayed ‘touchy-feely’ gestures, expert says

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey wrote in The Telegraph about the “contrasting styles” the couples displayed during the appearance.

“As ever, their contrasting styles were plain to see as touchy-feely Harry and Meghan held hands, while William and Kate adopted a more businesslike approach; highlighting once again the stark difference between a future king and queen and a couple prone to oversharing on podcasts,” she explained.

Body language expert Judi James took a closer look at Harry and Meghan being “touchy-feely.” She told Daily Mail, “When the couple clasp hands it is Harry’s fingers wiggling downward while Meghan’s are curled around his palm, with her thumb gently stroking his hand.”

James added, “She performs touches on his back and small strokes and other tie-signs and there are some moments when she is the one looking across for communication with William and Kate.”

Prince Harry and Prince William ‘looked on friendly terms’

Tominey also provided analysis during an appearance on Australia’s Today show. “We had been planning just to see the Prince and Princess of Wales to look at those floral tributes and then meet some well-wishers and then the next thing you know, we get a kind of BOGOF deal — a buy one get one deal as Harry and Meghan are thrown in as well,” she noted.

The commentator called it an “extraordinary act of magnanimity from the Prince of Wales because he was the one who decided to extend that invitation, despite all that’s been said and done since their Oprah Winfrey interview.”

She added, “And actually, they looked on friendly terms … it was convivial, it seemed to sow the seeds of reconciliation.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

