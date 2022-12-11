Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Body Language Shows ‘They’re Crazy About Each Other’ and Are More ‘Royal-Esque’ About PDA Than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Expert Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a different way of showing affection in public as compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A body language expert calls the Prince and Princess of Wales more “royal-esque” when it comes to PDA than Harry and Meghan.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘crazy about each other’ though their PDA is ‘royal-esque,’ expert says

Body language expert Blanca Cobb shared her analysis of the two couples, explaining to Fox News Digital how William and Kate are less likely to display overt PDA.

“William and Kate are very royal-esque,” Cobb said. “And I do believe that they love each other, they’re crazy about each other. They just demonstrate it in public in a very different way. They have a different protocol for PDA, as do Harry and Meghan.”

She continued, “Even though when Harry and Meghan were supposed to abide by strict protocol, they did break it from time to time when they were part of the royal family, when they were active in their royal duties.”

Cobb added, “They just connect differently and that’s all it is — it’s a different way of showing their affection in public. I do believe, and I’ve been watching these couples for years now, they’re crazy about one another.”

Body language expert analyzes Prince William and Kate Middleton’s more subtle PDA

Cobb noted that William and Kate don’t tend to be overly tactile but it’s evident they’re “very connected.”

She explained, “They will still touch one another on occasion. They will still look in each other’s eyes, and they will smile.”

Cobb continued, “That synchronicity or the degree of the smile lets us know that they’re still very much connected to one another. So, although their PDA might be a little different, they’re still a very connected and regal couple.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more open with their PDA

The body language expert noted how Harry and Meghan are more open about their PDA than William and Kate.

“They’re constantly holding hands, they’re touching each other’s back,” Cobb pointed out. “He’s hugging her. They’re constantly together, which is great, which is what you want to see with a loving couple.”

Harry and Meghan’s PDA was on display at the recent Ripple of Hope Award gala, where Cobb said “they both had this level of happiness that was more magnetic than I’ve seen in the past.”

She explained, “They don’t feel the construct of being a part of the firm, as they refer to the royal family. They’re not so tied to that institution where there’s a level of relation that comes across when they’re interacting with each other or with the public at the event.”

The Sussexes can now be as free as they want with their PDA, though Cobb pointed out they “broke the rules” when they were working royals.

“They were renegades with their affection … but that’s what felt good to them, that’s what felt natural to them as a couple, and it was important to them to express their love in that manner,” she said.

Cobb shared that the Sussexes are “very in tune” with each other and typically “don’t like to be too far away physically from one other.”

She pointed to how they sat together at the Ripple of Hope Award gala and showed a physical connection. “I believe they’re dining, he has his arm draped around her shoulders laying on the back of the chair,” Cobb explained. “He has his hand on her shoulder, and then she’s clasping his hand. This is a way of maintaining a connection. ‘Hey, honey, I’m here with you.’”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

