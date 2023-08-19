Prince William and Kate Middleton have been raising their kids with the same values that were instilled in them -- and that includes one sweet habit that Princess Diana always used to have.

Prince William and Kate Middleton might never have had the chance to meet their grandmother, but we’re certain Princess Diana would love them. Diana tragically died in 1997, and Kate never had a chance to get to know her mother-in-law. Still, Diana had certain habits that she instilled in her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Now, William and Kate are reportedly passing one sweet habit of Diana’s down to their own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three kids | Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton make their children write thank-you notes like Princess Diana

Princess Diana and King Charles were married for a little more than 10 years before they separated, though their divorce wasn’t finalized for another five years after that. But during that decade, the world got to see what a bright light Diana was. And one of the princess’ best habits was writing thank-you notes. Anytime someone gifted her something or helped her out, Diana would write a personalized thank-you note as a way of memorializing a person’s gift or act of service toward her.

Now, it appears her son, William, is instilling that same habit into his own children alongside his wife, Kate Middleton. “[William and Kate] have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that’s how the children see it,” a source told Express of the couple’s parenting. “Table manners, thank you letters, [and] little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic.”

Writing thank-you notes gives a much more personal touch to an act of kindness. Plus, these days, handwritten notes are somewhat underutilized in favor of quick text messages or even emails, so it’s likely nice for someone to receive a lovely note written by one of the Wales children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry have not forgotten about their mother

It’s been more than two decades since Princess Diana died, but William and Harry — no matter how much drama occurs between the two — have never let their mother’s memory go. Harry and William got together back in 2021, despite very high royal tensions, to unveil a statue in their mother’s honor. While the two men were not getting along, they were willing to put their differences aside to celebrate the woman who loved them both so much.

William and Kate continue to instill their mother’s values into their own children, and Harry and Meghan honored Harry’s mother in their second child’s name. Their daughter in named Princess Lilibet Diana, paying homage to the little girl’s grandmother and great-grandmother.

Could Princess Diana be the one who brings Harry and William back together? While she is no longer with us in person, it’s still possible that Harry and William understand how much their mother would want her two boys to be close. It’s possible the two men will realize this and want to work things out for the sake of their mother’s memory. However, no progress has truly been made on getting the brothers back to the relationship they once had.