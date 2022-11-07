Prince William and Kate Middleton Are ‘In Complete Synchronization,’ Says Body Language Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “in complete synchronization with each other,” according to a body language expert. Here are the behaviors that show the Prince and Princess of Wales are on the same page and ready “to take on their royal duties.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘fully recuperated’ and ‘in complete synchronization,’ says body language expert

Body language expert and former police officer Darren Stanton, known as the “Human Lie Detector,” analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s behavior during a recent appearance in Scarborough. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, he shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales seemed well-rested, comfortable, and ready to take on their duties as royals.

“Analyzing the latest photographs of Prince William and Kate in Scarborough, it’s clear the family break has done them the world of good,” said Stanton. “They appear very energetic and fully recuperated to take on their royal duties.”

The expert added that the royal couple is perfectly in sync. “In one of the photos from the visit, the two are completely mirroring each other’s posture, with one hand by their side and the other across the chest,” he described. “This shows they are in complete synchronization with each other, both smiling and looking into each other’s eyes.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Joint Appearance in 3 Weeks to Champion Mental Health https://t.co/vlsbZo4TZE — People (@people) November 3, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William are also ‘very comfortable’ without each other, according to body language expert

Although Prince William and Kate Middleton are on the same page, their body language also conveys that they are comfortable without each other.

“While it’s clear the couple have a great rapport, there is no need for them to always be at each other’s sides,” Stanton noted. “The fact that the pair are able to walk alone shows they are both very comfortable in their own skin and have now fully embraced their positions as senior members of the royal family.”

Meghan Markle also appears ‘100% confident’ without Prince Harry, says expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t the only royals who are confident alone. The body language expert previously shared that Meghan Markle “comes into her own” without Prince Harry.

Darren Stanton analyzed Meghan Markle’s gestures during a recent photoshoot for Variety’s Power of Women issue. The expert said the Duchess of Sussex seemed “100% confident in herself.”

“Meghan is quite tactile and not afraid to show her emotions,” Stanton said. “She comes over 100% confident in herself throughout the interview.”

He noted that while Markle always “exudes confidence,” she appeared particularly confident without Prince Harry.

“I believe Meghan comes into her own when she is alone. She appears to have grown in confidence, especially during solo appearances with the media,” said the expert. “I’m not saying she doesn’t exude confidence with Harry, but she seems more comfortable in her own skin when appearing by herself on screen.”

Stanton added, “She also appeared quite giddy at times. Perhaps she’s just enjoying the opportunity to show herself as an independent woman, as well as being part of a Hollywood power couple.”

