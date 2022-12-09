Prince William, Kate Middleton, and David Beckham’s Body Language Together Reveals an Interesting Detail, Says Expert

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and David Beckham’s body language at a recent event revealed an interesting detail about their relationship, according to an expert. Here’s what the expert observed about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ behavior with the famous athlete.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and David Beckham | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and David Beckham’s body language reveals their dynamic, says expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently visited the US for three days, and on Dec. 2, the royal couple ended their trip by attending the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston. The event was also attended by stars like Ellie Goulding, Shailene Woodley, Rami Malek, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and David Beckham.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed the royal couple’s interaction with Beckham at the Earthshot Prize Awards.

“During the event, Will appeared elated and had a fantastic genuine smile as he greeted David Beckham,” the expert noted. “William, Kate, and David were standing in a complete triangle, which means they have equal respect for each other.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and David Beckham arrive to The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.



More ? #EarthshotBoston2022 ? https://t.co/uVtSNfYI1N@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/MOLIQ1zvds — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) December 3, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry have been friends with David Beckham for years

David Beckham has been friends with Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry, for years. The famous athlete opened up about his relationship with the royal brothers in a 2013 interview with Esquire.

“It’s a very normal relationship, with Harry as well. They’re very easy to get along with,” said Beckham (via My London). “They love their sport. William loves Aston Villa, unfortunately, which obviously I give him a bit of stick about.”

He mentioned Princess Diana, saying that he respected Harry and William after experiencing the childhood loss of their mother in the public eye. “They’re two people who have grown up in the spotlight and the respect that I have for them, and that people in our country and all over the world have for them, is amazing,” Beckham shared. “I have a huge amount of respect for William and Harry because of what they’ve been through from a very young age. They’re a credit obviously to their mum and everyone in the royal family.”

Prince William and David Beckham have joined forces to support United for Wildlife http://t.co/lOjsEuAy8W pic.twitter.com/BdkXIe2Db0 — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) June 9, 2014

The famous athlete only invited one royal couple to his son’s wedding

Although David Beckham spoke of his friendship with Prince William and Prince Harry in 2013, he only invited one of them to his son’s wedding in 2022. The Prince and Princess of Wales had to turn down an invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s April wedding.

David and Victoria Beckham reportedly agonized over the invitations because of the alleged rift between William and Harry. They ultimately chose Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend,” a source close to the Beckhams told Mirror. “David’s attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guests.”

The source added, “It was always about them, it was never about Meghan and Harry. They are the people David and Victoria are attached to and it’s always been about them because they’ve had a long history together.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: Former Royal Butler Reveals What Kate Middleton Was Really Like in Private