Prince William and Kate Middleton Have Developed a ‘True Romantic Relationship,’ Body Language Expert Says

According to a body language expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton have a “true romantic relationship” that shows in their behavior.

While they are known to be more withholding with public affection than other royals, analysts have explained how the couple shows they are bonded without engaging in apparent PDA. And one expert broke down how their body language tells that they’re a “strong couple who are very much in love.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Body language expert explains how Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘true romantic relationship’ shows

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton said, “… William and Kate have developed a strong relationship — not only as husband and wife but also as close friends and confidants as well.”

He noted how the Prince and Princess of Wales “move as one and are regularly in unison, almost like ballroom dancers, as they instinctively know what the other one is thinking.”

“This is all down to their true romantic relationship and their strong level of rapport for each other,” Stanton explained. “In the last few years, we have especially seen them develop, both as a couple and also individually, when attending various high-profile events.”

Body language expert thinks Prince William and Kate Middleton are a ‘strong couple who are very much in love’

Stanton compared footage and photographs of William and Kate from throughout their relationship between 2011 and 2022. “Kate and William were clearly very much in love in the early days of the relationship,” he noted.

To Stanton, they eventually seemed “torn” between protocols and appropriate behavior for public spaces because it wasn’t common for senior royal couples to show affection to the outside world. But since they first got together, they “often show public displays of affection.”

“Some of their romantic gestures that have become commonplace for the couple in recent years include holding hands, kissing and little smiles between each other,” he explained. “This again is all linked to the couple’s level of confidence on their ascension to the very highest level within the royal family. It’s clear that William and Kate have very much found their place within the monarchy.”

“They come across as extremely genuine, open, and honest,” Stanton added. “The one thing that is clear now is that they are not afraid to show the world that they are a strong couple who are very much in love.”

Body language expert explains how Prince William and Kate Middleton have grown as individuals, too

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales | Charlotte Graham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Stanton made a few points about how William and Kate have grown as individuals and as a power couple, noting they both had nervous habits during previous U.S. visits that they’ve seemingly dropped. Kate, for instance, had a “nervous smile” and seemed “not entirely comfortable in her own skin,” he noted. And he added that William “came across as very nervous and timid.”

According to Stanton, Kate confidently attends events without Wiliam, and he also displays fewer nervous habits, so things “couldn’t be more different now” for the future king and queen.

