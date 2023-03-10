Prince William and Kate Middleton Display ‘Intense’ Body Language That Shows ‘Their Bonding as a Couple,’ Expert Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s displayed an intense gesture during their recent royal engagement, a body language expert said. The two didn’t engage in PDA, but the expert said the moment between the two meant more than any physical gesture.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet ‘intense’ moment, body language expert says

On March 9, William and Kate visited the Hayes Muslim Centre in West London to thank those who raised money for people impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The Princess of Wales wore a black and white headscarf and a black Alexander McQueen pleated dress.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of one sweet moment between William and Kate during the appearance, telling Express the exchange was “intense.”

Kate was seen smiling at William and the two made eye contact, with William smiling slightly back at his wife.

“This is such an intense and very telling tie sign from the couple who not only meet eyes but turn it into a sustained and meaningful gaze that is possibly more of a PDA than a hug or hand hold,” James said.

The expert continued, “It’s the reaction that counts here. Kate’s prompted smile suggests shared fun and affection while William’s more suppressed smile hints at almost romantic levels of attraction.”

James added, “It might only look like a small moment but they look lost in that moment and it was a powerful one in terms of their bonding as a couple.”

Kate and William don’t show PDA often

Prince William and Kate Middleton have ‘royal-esque’ PDA, another body language expert says

Body language expert Blanca Cobb shared her analysis of how William and Kate are less likely to display overt PDA, explaining to Fox News Digital, “William and Kate are very royal-esque.”

She said, “And I do believe that they love each other, they’re crazy about each other. They just demonstrate it in public in a very different way. They have a different protocol for PDA, as do [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle].”

Cobb noted, “Even though when Harry and Meghan were supposed to abide by strict protocol, they did break it from time to time when they were part of the royal family, when they were active in their royal duties.”

The expert added, “They just connect differently and that’s all it is — it’s a different way of showing their affection in public. I do believe, and I’ve been watching these couples for years now, they’re crazy about one another.”

Body language expert points out Prince William and Kate Middleton’s more subtle PDA

Cobb explained that while William and Kate don’t tend to be tactile in public, it’s apparent they’re “very connected.”

“They will still touch one another on occasion. They will still look in each other’s eyes, and they will smile,” she said.

Cobb added, “That synchronicity or the degree of the smile lets us know that they’re still very much connected to one another. So, although their PDA might be a little different, they’re still a very connected and regal couple.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.