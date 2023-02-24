Prince William and Kate Middleton Don’t Want to Move to Windsor Castle, ‘Quite Happy’ in ‘Modest’ Adelaide Cottage

It seems Prince William and Kate Middleton will avoid moving to Windsor Castle if they can. According to a royal expert, the Prince and Princess of Wales are “happy” living nearby at Adelaide Cottage since making the move from Kesington Palace.

William and Kate are ‘quite happy’ living at Adelaide Cottage, royal expert says

During an appearance on the U.K.’s This Morning, royal expert Camilla Tominey shared William and Kate don’t necessarily want to trade their “cottage” for more grand living arrangements at Windsor Castle.

“The Waleses don’t want to move into Windsor Castle because they’re actually quite happy in Adelaide Cottage, which, by comparison, is modest accommodation,” she said (via Express). “Not by comparison to us, but by comparison to royal accommodation.”

Adelaide Cottage is certainly “modest” compared to Apartment 1A, the 20-bedroom property formerly William and Kate’s main residence before reportedly has four bedrooms, including a nautical-themed bedroom and many details original to the property.

Adelaide Cottage reportedly has elements of a ‘normal’ family home

William and Kate, who reportedly moved to Adelaide Cottage to give Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, a more “ordinary” childhood, have parts of royal life that blend rather seamlessly with their surroundings.

The exterior, according to interior designer/decorator and Area Decor founder Deepa Megta-Sagar, includes a “gatehouse,” which she called “ a rather inconspicuous security detail, in line with the royals’ desire for privacy and normalcy.”

“The home also reportedly has a neutral color scheme, with royal blue and deep red with hints of gold for a touch of elegance,” Magta-Sagar said. “This creates a calming effect, which is perfect for a family with young children.”

“Smaller in comparison with the family’s other two homes,” the interior designer explained Adelaide Cottage is a combination of “ordinary” and “royal.”

It “represents a desire to bring up the children in an ordinary manner, while still ensuring they remain rooted in the royal history,” Magta-Sagar said.

Queen Elizabeth’s death meant Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t have a ‘settling period’ at Adelaide Cottage

William and Kate moved their family from London to Adelaide Cottage not long before Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, 2022. In fact, George, Charlotte, and Louis had just started classes at their new school when the monarch died.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said the queen’s death meant no “settling period” for William and Kate at Adelaide Cottage.

The New Royals author called it a “significant and pretty bold move leaving Kensington Palace, enrolling the children in new schools and “setting up a new life for themselves in Windsor” so “they could be below the radar and have this normal family life which they are pretty successful in having,” during a 2022 TalkTV Royal Tea interview.

“Of course, no one could have expected that the queen would have died just at the start of all that,” Nicholl continued, saying it was “very, very difficult times” with a “fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family.”