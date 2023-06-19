Balmoral Castle might be calling as the official start of summer nears but Prince William and Kate Middleton have “extremely busy” times ahead. An expert predicts whirlwind royal tours for the Prince and Princess of Wales. The reason? William and Kate’s three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

William and Kate’s future royal tours are predicted to be ‘short and extremely busy’ to minimize time away from George, Charlotte, and Louis

Long royals tours probably won’t happen if William and Kate can help it. The parents of three are, according to royal expert Jennie Bond, very aware of their kids’ school schedules and don’t want to miss out on family time.

“William and Catherine are really the stars of the royal family these days. They have youth on their side and a good dusting of glamour surrounds them,” Bond told OK! Magazine. “They are also extremely popular both here and abroad. So there is no doubt that the foreign office will be calling on them to carry out some high-profile royal tours.”

“But I think the days of lengthy tours, leaving the children to be looked after by nannies, are over,” the expert explained. “Largely, I think the school holidays will be respected, and future tours will be short and extremely busy.”

George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, started going to the same school, Lambrook, in 2022. Sept. 8, 2022, the day Queen Elizabeth II died, marked their first day of classes at their new school. Since then, the three are said to have adjusted well.

Windsor is a popular place for William and Kate to do royal engagements as of late

Per a Mail on Sunday report, William and Kate have made a habit of staying close to home for engagements. Since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, they’ve undertaken multiple appearances nearby Adelaide Cottage.

“It has been noted that there have been an awful lot of jobs for both Kate and William near their home,” a source said. “But they have always said that the kids come first. So it stands to reason that they want one of them to be there for the school run.”

Take, for instance, Kate’s visit to the Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7. It’s reportedly located in a sweet spot for her as a senior royal and a mom being just 15 minutes from the kids’ school and home.

William and Kate are heading into the royal family’s off-season, where schedules are typically lighter

For now, at least, the Prince and Princess of Wales have a relatively “free” schedule this summer. Not the entire summer, of course. Because they are, after all, some of the most senior British royals.

William and Kate’s schedules likely include some of the annual summer events they’re known to almost always attend, such as Trooping the Colour, Royal Ascot, and Wimbledon.

Typically, British royals take some time off from public appearances and official engagements in the summer months. Royals are known to stay at Balmoral Castle, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish retreat where she spent every summer. William and Kate have also been known to take trips when George, Charlotte, and Louis are on a summer vacation from school.

According to an OK! Magazine report, Kate “needs” some time away after the business that’s come with King Charles III’s coronation.

“Her royal schedule is currently free, and, after the past couple of months, she needs it,” a source told the outlet. “Her daily life is already so hectic, and she’s always got to be ‘on’ when she’s serving.”

Kate, they continued, is “looking forward to some private time in the country where she can let her guard down and really be herself with her family.”

So, perhaps it’s off to Anmer Hall for the family of five. After all, the countryside is said to be the Prince and William and Kate’s “happy place.”