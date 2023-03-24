Prince William and Kate Middleton Forced to Make Some Major Changes Following a Tour That Was a ‘PR Disaster’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting ready for some major changes following their tour of the Caribbean. The couple visited the region a year ago on a trip that was marked by protests and controversy.

With King Charles set to officially take the crown in May, royal experts believe William and Kate are prepared to make significant changes to their royal duties, including being more careful about their behavior during public engagements.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a disastrous tour in the Caribbean

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour in the Caribbean in 2022 was supposed to help promote the royal family’s position in the area. Instead, the trip led to multiple protests, casting doubts on the future of the monarchy in the Caribbean.

The Prince and Princess of Wales landed in Jamaica in March of 2022 with the goal of celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. But a day after the couple arrived, the country’s government initiated the process of becoming a republic.

Prior to the trip, hundreds of cultural icons, politicians, and academic elites protested William and Kate’s tour of Jamaica, calling for the royals to apologize for enslaving the country in colonial times.

In addition to the protests in Jamaica, the royal couple cancelled an event in Belize after locals gathered in objection to their planned visit. In light of the events, royal experts called the tour a disaster, something that forced William and Kate to make some major changes.

Experts believe the royals will make major changes following the Caribbean tour

William and Kate’s Caribbean tour was the first time they had been met with resistance abroad. The couple typically enjoys a warm reception whenever they appear in public on behalf of the royal family, but clearly, things have changed.

Following William and Kate’s tour in the Caribbean, Professor Pauline Maclaran told Express that the visit was essentially a “PR disaster” and could be a learning experience for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“The whole focus on diversity and woke issues are making the topic of white privilege really quite an uncomfortable one, so the royals have to deal with that as well,” Maclaran explained. “I think William was very shocked at the mistakes made and the reactions…”

Maclaran went on to say that Prince William and Kate were forced to change how they engaged with the public following the tour. Instead of making it seem like the royals are telling everyone what to do, the couple is starting to take on a more service-based attitude.

The move is welcome news to places like Jamaica, and it looks like William and Kate have already embraced the changes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to take more control as the monarchy undergoes a transition

It’s been a year since William and Kate touched down in the Caribbean and the two have already started to implement changes in their public events. Maclaran believes one of those changes is ripping up the royal handbook and taking a more humble approach.

Maclaran stated that, following the Caribbean tour, William “realized that he had to take more control of how things were managed. And again putting the emphasis on service: ‘We’re not going to try to be the head of any state that doesn’t want us, but tell us if we can be of service to you,’ is the approach I understand he took as the outcome of the tour.”

Over the past year, William and Kate have appeared numerous times in public, including a recent showing at the Mons Barracks for a St. Patrick’s Day parade. At the event, William granted Kate the title of Colonel of the Irish Guards, a move that was made in light of King Charles reassigning several titles in 2022.

With Charles set to lead the royal family in the coming years, William and Kate will play a larger role in the monarchy. This should give them plenty of time to implement the changes that were inspired by their trip to the Caribbean.