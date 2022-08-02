Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Giving Princess Charlotte so Much Attention Right Now

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been giving Princess Charlotte some extra individual attention lately. And there could be a couple of reasons for that.

What events did the princess get to attend without her brothers? And what reasons could be behind the choice to give her some time in the solo spotlight? Read on to find out what we think.

Princess Charlotte has made 2 recent solo appearances

Though Prince William and Middleton are parents of three, one child has been dominating the spotlight recently. Princess Charlotte joined both her parents for a swim meet at the Commonwealth Games and appeared with her father on social media.

PEOPLE reported the swim meet was Princess Charlotte’s first solo event, as she is typically in the company of her brothers. She smiled and laughed with her parents and even gave Prince William a happy thumbs up at one point during their outing.

Then, in the social media appearance with her father, Princess Charlotte wished the England Women’s soccer team luck before a match.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You’ve done amazingly well in the competition, and we’re rooting for you all the way,” the future king told them.

Princess Charlotte’s message in the video was shorter but made her point just as well. “Good luck. I hope you win. Bye,” she smiled and waved. Notably, Princes George and Louis were nowhere to be seen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton might be giving Princess Charlotte more attention because of her age

One potential explanation for Princess Charlotte’s recent domination of royal headlines could be as simple as her age. She turned 7 in May, and her older brother Prince George seemed to start stepping out more without his siblings around that age.

To support this theory, a source told Us Weekly that Princess Charlotte was allowed to have her first birthday party with friends for her 7th birthday. They said, “She’s such a popular little girl and loved every minute of being [the] center of attention.”

That fact might also indicate that her parents think she’s mature enough to start working her into the inevitable spotlight, on both a small and large scale.

Prince William and Kate Middleton might be giving Princess Charlotte more attention because she’s their only daughter

Another possible reason Prince William and Middleton are bringing Princess Charlotte out and about more often is her multi-billion-dollar worth. She’s the only daughter in the brood, and they might not be having more children.

Though Prince George is next in line to the throne after their father, Princess Charlotte already generates massive public interest. And according to Reader’s Digest, she is worth $5 billion. For comparison, her older brother is worth $3.6 billion.

Notably, those values are calculated by the children’s marketability in the economy of the United Kingdom and not by how much money they have in their piggy banks. They say the princess takes the edge because of fashion, and they call it “the Charlotte Effect.”

Similar to how much fuss is made over what Middleton is wearing, her daughter is already experiencing a similar phenomenon. For instance, a department store cardigan once sold out in less than 24 hours after the princess wore it (per Reader’s Digest).

So, that all said, Prince William and Middleton could be embracing the hard-to-avoid reality that their only daughter is an economy-stimulating influencer in high public demand. And they might have decided it’s time to start introducing her to life in the spotlight.

