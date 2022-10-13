Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch ‘New Era’ of PDA as Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked 10 years of Coach Core on Oct. 13 with a visit to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

They “launched a new era of PDAs” with their body language, according to an expert.

The couple’s body language suggested they want to be seen as a “very loving team” despite the new titles.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the new Prince and Princess of Wales but they’re still being affectionate. An expert says their body language at an Oct. 13 event hinted they want to be seen as a “very loving team.”

William and Kate’s body language suggested no move to be ‘more formal’ as the Prince and Princess of Wales

The new Prince and Princess of Wales aren’t shifting to “more formal” versions of themselves. Take, for instance, their appearance marking 10 years of Coach Core, a Royal Foundation program they founded with Prince Harry.

The parents of three went to Copper Box Arena at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Oct. 13. According to body language expert Judi James, William and Kate’s movements hinted at a new phase.

Their “body language displays” appeared to “have launched a new era of PDAs,” she told the U.K.’s Express.

They looked “keen to signal their move up to direct heirs to the throne” coupled with new titles isn’t “going to make their body language more formal or less natural and revealing. In fact, quite the opposite.”

“They want to be viewed as a strong and very loving team, both professionally and privately,” James added.

Kate Middleton’s arm on Prince William’s back hinted ‘status levels’ haven’t changed

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Neil Mockford/GC Images

William and Kate are still, well, William and Kate. Kate’s “subtle gesture of dominance” — putting an arm on her husband’s back — indicated “status levels” between the two remain the same, James said.

“By slightly intensifying her touches and her non-verbal signals of loving appreciation,” Kate “lets us know” there’s “no change in the status levels between them,” she explained.

“Her hand is seen in two spots on William’s back, too, suggesting this isn’t a gesture that only lasted a short moment,” James continued. “In one pose she has her hand between his shoulder blades, with the fingertips in proper contact, and in the other pose the hand is in the middle of his back, nearer the waist as she talks to their hosts.”

‘Exaggerated laughter’ from Kate Middleton ‘flattering’ to Prince William

Not only did Kate lean in toward William in a “gesture of intimacy” and throw some “romantic-looking” eye contact his way, but James noticed the Princess of Wales “flattering” her husband with laughter.

At one point, Kate appeared to be “flattering William with her exaggerated laughter as he speaks,” the expert said. “In one pose she leans back to laugh, opening her mouth and wrinkling her nose to suggest she finds him hilarious.”

Recalling Princess Diana doing something similar with King Charles III, James concluded the laughter’s “pure Kate.”

“It seems to show her as William’s greatest fan as well as helping show the people they are meeting that they should also relax and share some of the sense of fun and enthusiasm on the visit,” she said.

