Prince William and Kate Middleton showed 'just how real their connection is' at the 2023 Royal Charity Polo Cup with some PDA.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s polo PDA is back. The royals returned to showing their love for each other on the polo field during a July 6 match. “Being affectionate, according to a body language expert, was all part of the Prince and Princess of Wales “letting their hair down” and being “carefree.”

Kate and William’s polo PDA showed they ‘couldn’t be any closer together’

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

They may not have taken part in heavy public displays of affection at the Royal Charity Polo Cup, but William and Kate looked every bit like a couple during the Windsor, England, match.

Kate, body language expert Darren Stanton said on behalf of Betfair Slots, was “very tactile” with William. “She was seen touching his arm and his elbow.”

“William reciprocated that as he didn’t hold back from being affectionate but respectful with her in public,” Stanton explained, noting there were kisses on the cheek, hand-holding, and a “cheeky” arm “squeeze.”

How William and Kate “mirror[ed] each other perfectly” demonstrated “how real their connection is,” Stanton continued. “They couldn’t be any closer together. Kate’s hands are in the exact same position as William’s. And you can feel how happy they feel from looking at them together.”

Then there was Kate’s smile of “complete passion” as William kissed her on the cheek. “He makes her light up,” Stanton said. As for the “arm squeeze,” the expert called it “very telling.”

“You don’t let just anyone hug you or hold you like that,” he explained. “Hugs like that are from those who know you inside and out.

“It’s clear they are on the same level and have a deep connection with one another,” he added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s polo outfits reflected how ‘relaxed’ they were

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Prince and Princess of Wales were relaxed, even down to the clothes they wore. Discussing Kate’s blue and white Beulah dress as a “real switch” in her style, Stanton noted how it showed her “relaxed and carefree” air at the polo match.

“We can see lots of positive smiles from her,” the expert said. “She is genuinely happy to be out and about at the event.”

“William was, of course, wearing his polo uniform, which was nice to see,” he added, noting the father of three “looked very happy to be there” in “his element.”

“It took him back to his youth,” Stanton said of William’s time on the polo field. “He had a massive beam across his face.”

William and Kate’s “day of having fun with each other,” Stanton added, allowed them the opportunity “to be themselves and properly let their hair down.”

While they may have technically been at “work” during the polo match, William and Kate appeared much more “relaxed” than the typical royal engagements. “They’re on duty, but you can tell they’re a bit more calm and enjoying themselves,” Stanton said.

Kate ‘really let go’ at the polo match, cheering William on

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Stanton continued, saying the Princess of Wales’s cheering on William from the sideline was also telling.

“We saw Kate cheer on William with her arms in the air,” he said. “Polo is obviously very important to her and William, but we don’t really see that behaviour from the royals.”

“She really let go and wanted to support him and be his number one fan,” the body language expert continued. “And that showed how authentic and open Kate really is.”

“It set an example for many and showed how strong they are as a couple,” he concluded.

