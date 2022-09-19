Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked to Prince George and Princess Charlotte for Support at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Body Language Expert Says

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to a body language expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed to find “support and reassurance” in the presence of their children.

Prince George checked on Prince William with a “warm smile.’

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton | Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were there for their parents as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral got underway on Sept. 19. The 9 and 7-year-old joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey to say goodbye to their great-grandmother. According to a body language expert, the young royals were the ones offering “support and reassurance” to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate appeared to get ‘support and reassurance’ from George and Charlotte, body language expert says

George and Charlotte comforted their parents during the state service for Queen Elizabeth. According to body language expert Judi James, it appeared they checked on William and Kate.

“There were moments when it seemed William and Kate were benefiting from the support and reassurance of their two small children rather than the other way round,” James told Fabulous per The Sun.

James noted how George, now second in the royal family’s line of succession, didn’t need any reassurance. Instead, the oldest of William and Kate’s children appeared to be checking in on his father.

“Prince George walked beside his father and, despite some glances thrown from William down to his son, George’s upright posture suggested he needed little in the way of reassurance,” James said.

She went on, noting the “expression” George gave William. It “looked more like a warm smile of concern to check he was ok,” James said.

Not only that but the expert also highlighted George’s mature mannerisms. He “mimicked some of his father’s body language, checking and smoothing his suit jacket like a grown-up,” James said.

Body language expert says ‘heart-breakingly sad’ expression from Prince George didn’t prompt any ‘concern’ from Prince William

Although George and Charlotte may have been lending support to William and Kate they had a few emotional moments as well. George’s “eye expression” as he watched the queen’s lead-lined coffin appeared “heart-breakingly sad” to James.

“He was seen to wipe at his eyes during the start of the service but there were no signs that he prompted any expressions of concern from William,” she added.

Kate Middleton comforted Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Queen Consort Camilla, and Meghan Markle | Phil Harris/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, George’s younger sister, Charlotte, was on the receiving end of a reassuring gesture from Kate. The Princess of Wales, 40, put a hand on Charlotte’s back, per Cosmopolitan, just before the service began. Later, after the hour-long service ended, cameras captured Charlotte crying, according to Express.

Previously, Kate shared how George, Charlotte, and Prince Louis, 4, had been doing since the queen’s death on Sept. 8. She told well-wishers George understood the loss more than his siblings.

Following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, her coffin traveled to Windsor Castle. After a short service, the queen’s coffin will enter its final resting place at St. George’s Chapel.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

