Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked ‘Relaxed’ With ‘Uncomfortable’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at 2019 Remembrance Day Outing

After the royal family’s 2022 Remembrance Day events, revisit one of the same outings from 2019. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were there alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton. Ahead, learn what a body language expert had to say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “awkward” displays compared to the “relaxed” Prince and Princess of Wales.

2019 Festival of Remembrance marked Harry and Meghan’s first appearance with William and Kate since Africa documentary

Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2019; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2019 | Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images; Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Before the body language analysis, some context on what was happening at the time. When Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate stepped out on Nov. 9, 2019, a certain documentary had aired only weeks earlier.

On Oct. 20 and Oct. 23, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey aired in the U.K. and U.S. respectively. In it, Harry publicly acknowledged for the first time he and William were on “different paths.” Meanwhile, Meghan admitted negative treatment from the press had taken a toll on her.

So, understandably, when the couples arrived at Albert Hall in London, England, for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, all eyes were on them. After all, it marked their first public event together since the documentary aired.

Prince William and Kate Middleton looked ‘much more relaxed and happier’ than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, expert says

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty Images

At the time of the 2019 Remembrance Day festival, body language expert Blanca Cobb examined the couples’ gestures and movements. Based on their interactions and facial expressions, the Prince and Princess of Wales looked at ease.

“They seemed much more relaxed and happier than Meghan and Harry,” the expert said (via Cosmopolitan). Examining Kate’s smile, Cobb noted how the now-40-year-old had a “much bigger smile” than her sister-in-law. “You tend to emote more when you’re happy and relaxed,” she explained.

Looking at a photo from the 2019 Festival of Remembrance, Cobb shared that William and Kate demonstrating their “bond” with tactile displays suggested how relaxed they were. It’s “a great sign and shows the level of comfort between them,” she said. Furthermore, it suggested they were also “comfortable in the situation.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language hinted at ‘discomfort’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty Images

As for Harry and Meghan’s body language at the Festival of Remembrance, Cobb noticed the pair exhibiting various signs of “some discomfort.”

“Harry’s hand over his stomach is a self-soothing gesture,” she said, looking at his entrance. “It’s a go-to for him and a protective gesture that helps comfort him in stressful situations.”

Meanwhile, Meghan had her hands in an “awkward position” upon her arrival “which signals that there’s a little bit of unease for her.”

Cobb also noted a moment when Meghan put her left hand over stomach, “which again is a subconscious way to protect yourself from perceived anxiety or angst.”

Finally, as they were welcomed, Harry and Meghan had similar stances from head to toe. “They’re almost a mirror image of each other,” Cobb said suggesting they were “emotionally in sync and on the same wavelength.”

The couples marked Remembrance Day in their own ways in 2022

Although they didn’t spend any time together remembering fallen war soldiers in 2022, the former “Fab Four” marked the occasion separately.

William and Kate took part in a Remembrance Day service on Nov. 13 in royal family tradition. Leading up to the event, they also wore poppy pins and, on one occasion, gave them away. The parents of three also attended the annual festival of remembrance at Albert Hall in London, England.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex commemorated the occasion sans any public appearances. On Nov. 11, they marked Veterans Day and Remembrance Day on their Archewell website. They issued a statement honoring the “brave men and women” who, along with their families, “have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service.”

A military veteran himself, Harry penned a “special letter” to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity aimed at helping young people who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them