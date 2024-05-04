'Both sides understand each other's position clearly now,' a source said of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, who haven't been seen together since 2022.

Talk to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? It’s reportedly not going to happen as far as Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned. Especially as the Princess of Wales, 42, is “at her most vulnerable” battling an undisclosed type of cancer. Ahead, what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince and Princess of Wales “understand” about each other amid their years-long rift.

William and ‘vulnerable’ Kate don’t want to ‘start’ talking to Harry and Meghan during cancer treatment

Four years after leaving royal life for California, Harry and Meghan “understand” where William and Kate stand and vice versa.

“Both sides understand each other’s position clearly now,” a friend of William and Kate’s told The Daily Beast. “William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry’s memoir,” Spare.

For those who might need a refresher, the 2023 book detailed many arguments between William and Harry—one allegedly became physical—as well as tension between Kate and Meghan. Since then it’s been said Harry’s frankness in Spare about his sister-in-law is the biggest obstacle to reuniting with William.

“They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable,” the source added, referring to Kate’s cancer diagnosis, which she revealed publicly in March 2022.

Needless to say, it’s unlikely Harry will see William and Kate when he’s in London, England, marking 10 years of the Invictus Games on May 8, 2024, with a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Their father, King Charles III, may reportedly be too “busy” to see Harry when he’s in town.

Harry and Meghan’s get well message did nothing to thaw the icy relationship with William and Kate

Remember when a rep for the Sussexes confirmed they’d reached out privately to Kate after her cancer diagnosis in addition to a short public statement? It launched a wave of speculation about a possible reunion.

A source who used to be friends with both brothers who hasn’t had any contact with Harry since his move to California, told the outlet the get-well wishes did nothing to thaw the rift.

“[Harry is] just another person who sold his story to the papers,” they said. “A ‘get well soon’ message is neither here nor there.”

“The whole situation,” the insider added, no longer “use[s] up a huge amount” of William and Kate’s “mental energy.”

Instead, they’ve “accepted it and moved on. Cancer puts things in perspective. William respects his father’s wish to reconcile with his son, but his focus now is on protecting his family from stressful situations.”

Kate’s undergoing preventative chemotherapy, having been on a break from royal duties since a January 2024 abdominal surgery, which led to her cancer diagnosis. Meanwhile, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are helping out at home.

William and Kate may have no choice but to talk to Harry and Meghan this summer

While William and Kate aren’t on speaking terms with Harry and Meghan, the couples once referred to as the “Fab Four” may find themselves in the same place at the same time later this year.

A report has claimed King Charles may invite the Sussex family to Balmoral, the royal family’s summer retreat in Scotland. Harry and Meghan are said to be eager to accept a potential invite as they, along with the king, want Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their royal relatives.

Members of the royal family, including William, Kate, and their three children, are known to vacation at Balmoral every summer. (Queen Elizabeth II used to host an annual sleepover for grandchildren and great-grandchildren.)

There’s also the possibility they could swerve Harry and Meghan if the Sussexes end up visiting the Scottish Highlands estate.