Prince William and Kate Middleton Are ‘More Popular Than Ever Before,’ Says Body Language Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton show that they genuinely care what fans think and are “more popular than ever,” according to a body language expert. Here are the subtle clues that the Prince and Princess of Wales have grown in popularity and want the public to think highly of them.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language shows they are popular and want to be ‘accessible’ to fans, says expert

Body language expert and former Derbyshire police officer Darren Stanton analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s behavior during a recent appearance in Scarborough.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, he shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales differ from their predecessors and want to be as “accessible as possible.”

“There is a great shot of Kate having a moment of laughter with a member of the public whilst the woman in the photo was smiling. The same woman also was seen talking to William and holding his hand,” Stanton described. “It’s clear that William and Kate intend to be a very different king and queen as they are moving amongst the public and being as accessible as possible.”

He added, “Giving their time to the public also shows that the pair care about their fans, which has made them more popular than ever before.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been named the most popular royals in a new poll.https://t.co/5w3KQzrQlH — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) October 30, 2022

The body language expert noted that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s interactions with fans seem ‘genuine’

While Prince William and Kate Middleton seem eager to be popular amongst fans, their interactions with the public show genuine “joy and happiness,” according to Stanton.

“There are several very tight shots taken of both William and Kate where they are displaying genuine expressions of joy and happiness,” said the body language expert. “This is denoted by the crows’ feet at the side of their eyes, which are fully engaged and bright.”

Prince Harry Was Just Voted the Most Popular Royal in England https://t.co/wyQI4S6CJ0 pic.twitter.com/guD7ANzlY4 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) November 12, 2018

A survey showed that Prince Harry is the royal family member fans would most want to grab a pint with

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be growing in popularity, but neither is the royal family member fans would most want to befriend. According to survey research commissioned by WeLoveBrum.co.uk, Prince Harry was voted the most popular royal Brits would like to grab a pint with.

In Birmingham, the Duke of Sussex received 25% of the votes, beating Kate Middleton, who took second place with 24%. Prince William came in third with 20%.

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, tied with Zara Tindall for sixth place in Birmingham, while she received fourth place from Brits overall.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Marriage Has Clearly Developed,’ According to Body Language Expert