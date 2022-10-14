Prince William and Kate Middleton Have a ‘Power Couple’ Walk, According to a Body Language Expert

TL;DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s “power couple” walk, according to body language expert Judi James, features them walking with their arms at their sides.

It “gives a look of confidence and strength,” according to the expert.

Keeping their arms down is also “practical” and “part of their charisma,” James said.

Less is more. According to a body language expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton give off “power couple” vibes when they walk with their hands at their sides. No frills, no fidgets, and no public displays of affection, it sends the message they’re strong together and apart.

Prince William and Kate Middleton convey ‘confidence and strength’ when they walk with their arms at their sides

Speaking to the U.K.’s Express about their string of appearances in September 2022 after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, body language expert Judi James touched on how the Prince and Princess of Wales walk.

While walking with one’s arms at one’s side might be considered, well, standard, when it comes to the Prince and Princess of Wales, it signals they’re anything but ordinary.

“They tend to walk with their arms at their sides with few if any touches,” James said. The arms hanging at their sides gives a look of confidence and strength.”

James continued, saying the arm placement makes them come across as “the Firm’s power couple.” William and Kate’s walk suggests they’re “strong individuals,” but also that they’re formidable as a “couple.”

Keeping their arms at their sides is not only ‘practical’ for William and Kate but also ‘part of their charisma’

Prince William and Kate Middleton

According to James, when William and Kate walk with their arms down it goes beyond their “power couple” look. The arm placement is “practical as well as part of their charisma,” she said.

“Everyone knows their status as a close and successful couple,” she said, noting it’s “important they appear non-exclusive in terms of meeting and greeting hosts, guests and the public.”

By embracing a walk similar to that of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, William and Kate look like a unit. “Their body language makes them appear inclusive, with no need to break or split apart to offer social access,” James explained.

She added that William and Kate might occasionally engage in tie-sign signals as they walk, which she noted they typically keep to “touches on the back.”

‘Power couple’ walk wasn’t entirely on display during Windsor Castle appearance with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

On Sept. 10, William and Kate made a rare appearance alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The former “Fab Four” greeted crowds outside Windsor Castle and viewed tributes to the queen left by well-wishers.

According to James, William and Kate’s “power couple” walk wasn’t quite on full display. William’s walk reflected the fact that he orchestrated the appearance.

“It was clear from William’s splayed posture and his confident, determined walk as well as his leadership rituals of pointing things out to the others and steering and choreographing the foursome, that this ‘statement’ behaviour [sic] was his idea,” she said.

Meanwhile, according to James’ assessment, Kate’s body language outside Windsor Castle appeared “reluctant.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

