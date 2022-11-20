Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Upcoming Gala Appearances Tell the ‘Sussex Story in a Nutshell’

TL;DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton have the Earthshot Prize Awards on Dec. 2.

The Ripple of Hope Awards Gala will honor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Dec. 6.

According to Daniela Elser, “one event is unimpeachably A-list” and the other is a “bit less grand, less important and less prestigious.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The former Fab Four are hitting the red carpet. Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have galas on their respective calendars. According to a commentator, the events, both of which take place in December 2022, tell the “Sussex story in a nutshell.”

William and Kate have the Earthshot Prize Awards 4 days before Harry and Meghan will be at a New York gala

Expect to see the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex all dressed up as the holidays near.

William and Kate are set to attend the 2022 Eartshot Prize Awards in Boston, Mass., on Dec. 2. Launched by William in 2020, the couple will be there to see five winners receive prizes for their environmental initiatives.

The ceremony will take place at Boston’s MGM Music Hall in partnership with the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation. It will also be televised with PBS premiering the ceremony on Dec. 4 (via Earthshot Prize).

Meanwhile, on Dec. 6, Harry and Meghan are being honored by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation (via RFK Human Rights Foundation). They’re expected to attend the foundation’s Ripple of Hope Awards Gala in New York.

Commentator says the ‘Tale of the 2 Galas’ highlights ‘always the spare and never the heir’ situation for Harry and Meghan

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

William and Kate and Harry and Meghan’s galas are indicative of the “Sussex story,” according to royal commentator Daniela Elser (via New Zealand Herald). In a Nov. 15 op-ed she wrote the “bottom line” between the two is that one is slightly “less” than the other.

“One event is unimpeachably A-list and the other … just that bit less grand, less important and less prestigious,” she said. “And that in a way is the Sussex story in a nutshell – always the bridesmaid, never the bride; always the spare and never the heir.”

As the second child of King Charles III and Princess Diana, Harry became the “spare” to William’s “heir.” Today, William, 40, is second in line to the throne.

Meanwhile, Harry is no. 5 behind William and Kate’s three children. Additionally, his highly-anticipated memoir makes nods to his position in the royal family with the title Spare.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gala requires tickets while Prince William and Kate Middleton gala is invitation only

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“The contrast between the two events ends where the red carpet begins,” Elser wrote. “While the Waleses’ Boston outing is invitation only, getting into the Sussexes’ Hope fete only requires deep-enough pockets with US$1 million getting you four spots on the Duke and Duchess’ table.”

She continued, referencing a quote from a “wealthy Los Angeles heiress” (via Mail on Sunday). “You can buy a ticket to the Meghan event, so that’s no problem. But the William and Kate event is strictly invitation only, which is making it much harder to get into.”

Meanwhile, “a person with knowledge of the Earthshot event,” told Elser it’s “quiet wealth and power. Think Rockefellers and people like former Vice President Al Gore.”

The commentator ended the list of comparisons noting the Earthshot Prize Awards are being organized with JFK’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy. As for Harry and Meghan’s gala event, it’s being hosted by RFK’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy.

RELATED: Royal Commentator Squashes Hopes of a Prince Harry Meet-up During Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Visit: ‘It’s Not Going to Happen’