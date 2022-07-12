Prince William and Kate Middleton Proved Just How ‘in Sync’ They Are at Wimbledon With Prince George, Body Language Expert Says

TL; DR:

Kate Middleton and Prince William went to Wimbledon on July 10, 2022, with their son, Prince George.

A body language expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared “in sync” as parents, often mirroring each other’s movements.

Prior to taking Prince George to Wimbledon, Kate Middleton and Prince William showed off their “fun and flirty side.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language at Wimbledon demonstrated just how “in sync” they are as parents, one expert said. Body language expert Darren Stanton took a closer look at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s interactions with each other. During Prince George‘s Wimbledon debut they showed signs of being on the same page as parents.

Kate Middleton and Prince William took Prince George to Wimbledon

The Wimbledon finals on July 10, 2022, were a family outing for the Cambridges. Kate and William arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with their 8-year-old son, George.

Their other kids, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, weren’t there. The reason? As Kate shared, watching Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios compete in the men’s final was a “treat” for George.

George’s first Wimbledon experience included sitting in the royal box between his parents. He also stole the show with his animated reactions similar to Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour. Additionally, George touched the Wimbledon trophy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language showed their ‘connection as parents,’ expert says

Stanton examined William and Kate’s Wimbledon body language during George’s Wimbledon appearance. He shared his analysis with Woman and Home on behalf of Slingo.

The body language expert zeroed in on their movements which appeared similar or even identical at times. “At various points, Kate and Will could be seen matching and mirroring each other’s body language,” he said. “For instance, turning their bodies in [sic] toward George, holding the same hand up into the air to address the crowds as they interacted with their son.”

Stanton called it not only a “clear sign of their connection as parents” but also just how “in sync they are when it comes to nurturing their brood.”

Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Prince William | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The body language expert continued, highlighting how Kate and William paid close attention to their son. “Throughout their appearance at Wimbledon, we saw both Kate and William dote on George,” he said.

Stanton noted how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaned in toward George at Wimbledon. He also mentioned how they showed “genuine interest” in him whenever he talked during the match.

Kate Middleton and Prince William had flirty moments during a separate 2022 Wimbledon appearance

Before William and Kate took George to Wimbledon, the pair attended the tournament sans kids. Although this time, according to a body language expert, the dynamic was different.

“Whether it’s the sun, the strawberries, or the [sic] Center Court action, Wimbledon seems to bring out the fun and flirty side of William and Kate,” Judi James told The Sun’s Fabulous.

They had some “hugely uninhibited and animated displays,” including laughter and smiles. William and Kate also mirrored each other’s body language.

RELATED: Royal Fans Think They Spotted Prince William Swearing at Wimbledon