Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Raising Children Who Are ‘Broadly Well Behaved,’ Royal Expert Says

According to one royal expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton are raising three “broadly well behaved” children. When it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, they seem to foster a “very normal” relationship with their kids. And that expert said it shows in the children’s manners.

Read on to learn more about William and Kate’s efforts to create an ordinary life and raise polite children. Plus, what was really behind that bold display from Louis at the Platinum Jubilee?

(L-R) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton strive for normalcy for their ‘well behaved’ children

Many royal experts have noted how William and Kate want to give their kids normalcy. Of course, in their unique circumstances, there are challenges to a normal life.

Still, royal expert Jennie Bond thinks they are achieving their goal (per OK! via the Mirror). “I think William and Catherine are making a good job of giving their children as much of a normal upbringing as possible,” she shared.

“The family dynamics look to be very normal,” she added. “They both, William in particular, have spoken before about the importance of mental health and giving their children emotional intelligence and the space to tell their parents how they’re feeling and what their emotions are.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are raising ‘broadly well behaved’ children

Bond said William and Kate are in tune with what their kids need, and their efforts are showing in their children’s behavior. She shared, “I’ve read that they have a very modern way of parenting where, instead of putting your child on the naughty step, you allow your child to explain why they feel how they do and have a conversation about it so they can express themselves and calm down that way.”

“The result seems to be that they are children who are broadly well behaved,” Bond added. She also noted, “Louis didn’t misbehave over the Jubilee, but he was mischievous as four-year-olds are.”

Prince Louis caused a stir with his bold sugar high antics

As Bond mentioned, much attention fell on Kate’s parenting after Prince Louis displayed some cheeky antics at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. But most observers praised her for her response to typical restless tot behavior.

Royal Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, was there that day. And he revealed little Louis was under the effects of sugar. He told his co-hosts on his podcast, The Good, the Bad, and the Rugby, “Louis was just wanting to have fun” (per the Mirror).

“And my two are always mischievous,” he added, “so it was just trying to keep a lid on it. There were a lot of sweets out back, though, so they had complete sugar highs.”

Tindall also offered, “It was tough for them, they’re all young, asking them to sit in there from two until five is a long time. As any parent knows, you just do whatever needs to be done.”

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton Display ‘Strong Bonds’ With Each Other and Their Children, Body Language Expert Says